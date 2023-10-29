Connect with us

Crime

Police Arrest Scammer Who Duped 30 Women Out of US$850,000.00
Advertisement

News Crime Regional News

Police Take Down Nigerian Transnational Drug Network in Thailand

Crime Southern Thailand

Spaniard Charged With Murder of Colombian Surgeon on Koh Samui

Crime

Woman kills herself in Chiang Mai After 5.2 Million Baht Scam by Call Center Fraudsters

Crime

Police Arrest Owner of Mule Account After Teen Commits Suicide Over Scam

Crime

Manhunt Launched After Convicted Felon Escapes Police Custody

Crime

Federal ministries issued warnings relating to fake emails and WhatsApp messages

Crime

Police Arrest Man for Luring 12-Year-Old Girl to Hotel

Crime

Sick Scammers in Thailand Target Workers in Israel With Fake Money Transfer App

Crime

Teen Hangs Herself After Being Scammed Over iPhone 13

News Crime Regional News

Police in Thailand Seize More Than 2,000 Illegal Guns

Crime

Thailand's Former Ambassador to Denmark Found Stabbed to Death

Crime

Cyber Crime Scams Hit a Staggering US$1.6 Billion in Thailand

Crime

Young Couple in Bangkok Busted With 18,000 Sex Toys

News Crime Regional News

Thailand's Tourism in Jeopardy After Tourists Killed in Bangkok Mall Shooting

Crime News Regional News

Teen Kills 3 People at Siam Paragon Shopping Mall in Bangkok

Crime

Police Arrest Teenage Girls, Aged 13 and 15 for Murdering School Mate

Crime

Police in Thailand Seize a Record $8 Million Worth of Drugs

Crime

Florida's Shocking Encounter: 13-Foot Alligator Found With Remains Of Woman

Crime

Taiwanese Man, 64 Stabs Couple to Death Over Excessive Noise

Crime

Police Arrest Scammer Who Duped 30 Women Out of US$850,000.00

Published

23 hours ago

on

Police Arrest Scammer Who Duped 30 Women Out of US$850,000.00

Police have detained a 27-year-old man on suspicion of scamming more than 30 women by posing as a wealthy business man on social media. Mr. Krittidech, also known as Thanathorn, was apprehended in Saturday in Bangkok after police received a complaint from his latest victim who was intending to pawn her car for him.

Mr. Krittidech was the subject of arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court in Bangkok and the Chiang Rai provincial court for a variety of offences, including swindling individuals out of their money and fabricating official documents.

During his initial interrogation, the suspect apparently admitted to the allegations but said he just borrowed money from the women. One woman allegedly paid him a seven-figure cash, which he allegedly spent on internet gambling.

According to police, Mr Krittidech constructed a phoney social media profile in which he posed as the CEO of a construction firm and a member of a law firm. To increase his credibility, he shared photographs of luxury cars and wristwatches and claimed to know many celebrities, according to authorities.

He would make up a tale to borrow money after gaining the trust of potential victims. If the victims refused, he simply stole their possessions, according to authorities. More than 30 women fell prey to the deceptions, resulting in a loss of almost 10 million baht.

Police Arrests woman for aiding criminals escape

In other police news, a woman has been detained for assisting a prisoner serving time for attempted murder in this southern province escape from a hospital, increasing the total number of suspects in custody to four.

On Saturday, authorities took the woman, only named as Wilawan, to the Muang district police station for questioning.

Chaowalit Thongduang, aka Sia Paeng Na Nod, escaped from the hospital early Sunday morning and is still at large. He was transported there for dental treatment and was later admitted after falling and complaining of acute leg discomfort.

According to investigators, Ms Wilawan wired money to another suspect, known only as Non, to cover his expenses during the getaway.

Mr Non was charged with driving a car that would lead a pickup truck that would transport the prisoner from the hospital. The vehicle was later impounded at a monastery in Phatthalung. For further protection, another pickup was reportedly following the vehicle transporting the prisoner.

According to Pol Col Natthawut Thongthip, deputy commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat police, authorities would also seek an arrest warrant for Mr Non.

Mr Non, Chaowalit’s close aide, had served time in prison for narcotics and war weapons offences, according to his criminal record. He got freed from prison over a year ago.

The Phatthalung Provincial Court sentenced Chaowalit to 20 years and six months in prison last year for attempted murder in connection with an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction on September 2, 2019, in Phatthalung.

Chaowalit began serving his term at Phatthalung Prison in January 2022 before being transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison on August 7 of this year. He is also facing a slew of other criminal counts.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs