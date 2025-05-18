Gambling Den Raided and Shut Down in Ban Du Chiang Rai, 13 Arrested

CHIANG RAI – On Saturday, residents in Ban Du Chiang Rai contacted local officials about ongoing gambling in their neighbourhood. They reported loud noises and frequent visitors at a house in Soi 23, Ban Lao Phatthana, Moo 14, Ban Du Subdistrict.

Mr Boonsong Tinaree, the district chief, and Pol Col Sanga Srivichai from Mae Yao Police Station, led a team to investigate. Together with local government staff and community leaders, they went to the reported house to look into the complaints.

When officers entered the house, they found a group of people playing cards and dice games. More than 10 people were caught in the act, surprised and unable to escape in time. Police seized gambling tools, including three sets of mahjong tiles, a dedicated table, and a hi-lo set. Around 150,000 baht in cash was also found at the scene.

In total, 13 people were arrested – 11 men and 2 women. Officers also found 21 methamphetamine pills and about 8 grams of heroin on one person.

Mr Maitri (surname withheld), aged 55, identified himself as the homeowner. He was charged with organizing illegal gambling. The other 12 were charged with participating in gambling, which can mean up to two years in jail, a fine up to 2,000 baht, or both.

The person found with drugs was charged with possession and use of illegal substances. All suspects were taken to Mae Yao Police Station for further legal action.

Thailand’s gambling laws are strict, with most forms of gambling, including lotteries and betting, prohibited except for government-sanctioned activities like the national lottery or horse racing.

Illegal gambling dens and online platforms often exploit legal loopholes, leading to frequent police raids. The rise of online gambling has complicated enforcement, as operators use sophisticated networks to evade detection.

Chiang Rai’s proximity to Myanmar and Laos, where illegal gambling and related crimes are also prevalent, may contribute to cross-border networks. For instance, 151 Thais convicted of illegal gambling in Myanmar were recently repatriated, underscoring regional ties.

Authorities are intensifying efforts, but illegal gambling persists due to high demand and lucrative profits. Debates over legalizing gambling in Thailand, including potential casino complexes, continue but face opposition from critics citing social harms.

