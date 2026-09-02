China Hires Top U.S. Law Firm to Fight $24.5 Billion COVID-19 Ruling

BEIJING – The legal battle over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic just took a dramatic turn. China’s Hubei province has hired a high-powered American law firm to fight a massive judgment. The state of Missouri initially won this unprecedented legal battle against the foreign government. This stunning move brings fresh life to a complicated case that many thought was already settled.

For years, Chinese officials ignored the lawsuit filed by Missouri over the hoarding of medical equipment. This silence led a federal judge to hit China with a historic default penalty. Now, the government of Hubei province and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are stepping into the courtroom. They are preparing to aggressively fight back against the massive financial ruling handed down last year.

Key Takeaways

Hubei province hired the prominent global law firm White & Case to challenge a $24.5 billion judgment won by Missouri.

The original lawsuit claims that Chinese government entities hoarded personal protective equipment during the early days of the global pandemic.

Missouri won a default judgment after Chinese officials failed to respond, but China is now attempting to dismiss the entire case.

The roots of this intense legal fight stretch all the way back to April 2020. At that time, Missouri became the first U.S. state to sue China over the severe coronavirus outbreak. The state wanted to hold the Chinese government responsible for the massive economic damage caused by the virus. They claimed that the global pandemic severely harmed Missouri residents and devastated the local economy for years.

Chinese leaders chose not to respond to the controversial lawsuit for several years after it was filed. Because the foreign defendants failed to show up in court, a U.S. federal judge eventually stepped in. In March 2025, U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. handed the state of Missouri a major victory. He entered a massive default judgment against the Chinese defendants for completely failing to appear in court.

The federal court initially found that Missouri suffered about $8 billion in actual financial damages from the pandemic. Under federal antitrust laws, these specific types of financial damages can legally be tripled by a judge. This legal rule pushed the final penalty to a staggering $24.5 billion for the state of Missouri. It became a historic moment for the state and set a powerful legal precedent for international law.

You might reasonably wonder how a single U.S. state can successfully sue a massive foreign nation. Typically, foreign governments are strongly protected from American lawsuits by a strict rule called sovereign immunity. However, Missouri found a highly unique legal pathway around this traditional international roadblock in federal court. The state carefully focused its argument on the business actions of the Chinese government rather than health policies.

The Accusation of PPE Hoarding

Missouri formally accused various Chinese entities of cornering the global market on vital personal protective equipment. State lawyers argued that China secretly bought up masks, gloves, and gowns while publicly downplaying the virus. This alleged hoarding behavior created severe medical shortages and caused prices to skyrocket across the United States. Hospitals in Missouri were left scrambling for basic safety gear to properly protect their frontline healthcare workers.

A federal appeals court looked very closely at these specific legal claims during a hearing in 2024. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately ruled that most of the original lawsuit had to be dismissed. However, the judges allowed the specific claim about PPE hoarding to move forward in the legal system. The court firmly stated that buying and selling medical gear is considered a clear commercial business activity.

Because medical hoarding is a business action, the court said China could not use sovereign immunity protections. The federal ruling meant that China’s commercial actions directly impacted the United States economy in a negative way. This crucial legal decision paved the way for Missouri to eventually win its massive multibillion-dollar default judgment. It was widely considered a rare legal victory against a foreign global superpower in an American courtroom.

For a long time, it truly seemed like China would simply ignore the massive financial penalty entirely. But the recent hiring of a major U.S. law firm changes everything about this ongoing legal battle. Hubei province and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have officially hired White & Case to represent them. This prominent global law firm is well-known for handling complex cases involving powerful foreign nations worldwide.

China Finally Steps Into the Courtroom

Senior litigation partner Christopher Curran is reportedly leading the intense defense effort from Washington, D.C. The seasoned legal team filed a formal request asking the federal judge to throw out the massive judgment. They urgently want the entire lawsuit dismissed, strongly arguing that the default judgment is completely legally invalid. This surprising move shows that the Chinese government is finally taking the massive financial threat very seriously.

Missouri officials are certainly not backing down from this renewed legal fight over the pandemic’s lasting damages. The state’s Attorney General’s Office heavily criticized the suspicious timing of China’s sudden legal response this week. State lawyers fiercely argue that China is simply several years too late to officially challenge the ruling. They remain fully committed to holding the foreign nation totally accountable for the immense suffering of Missouri citizens.

Missouri previously announced several bold plans to aggressively collect the massive amount of money owed to the state. State officials clearly suggested they might seize various Chinese-owned assets to satisfy the massive multibillion-dollar court debt. This bold legal plan even included the potential seizure of Chinese-owned agricultural farmland located directly within Missouri. The state government desperately wants to ensure that every single penny of the judgment is successfully collected.

This high-profile case perfectly highlights the ongoing political tension between the United States and the Chinese government. The international relationship between the two powerful nations remains deeply strained over the murky origins of the pandemic. Missouri’s highly aggressive legal strategy has also directly inspired several other U.S. states to take similar legal actions. For example, the state of Mississippi filed a similar lawsuit and won its own default judgment shortly after.

The Global Fallout Continues

Interestingly enough, China has launched its own retaliatory legal attacks in direct response to these American lawsuits. The Chinese government officially sued Missouri in a Wuhan court, demanding over $50 billion in financial compensation. This unprecedented ongoing legal drama truly shows absolutely no clear signs of slowing down anytime soon. Both legal sides are stubbornly digging in for what promises to be a very long and expensive battle.

Many legal experts are watching this specific case incredibly closely because it truly tests international law limits. Enforcing a massive financial judgment against a foreign superpower is incredibly difficult to accomplish in actual practice. Even if Missouri somehow defeats this brand-new legal challenge, actually collecting the cash will be a massive hurdle. However, this high-stakes courtroom showdown will undoubtedly shape global legal relations for many more years to come.

Trending News: