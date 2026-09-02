US Takes Over Venezuelan Oilfields, Ousting China and Russia

In a major shakeup of global energy politics, a U.S.-backed oil company is set to take control of several Venezuelan oilfields. These fields were previously operated by Chinese and Russian energy firms. Two U.S. officials recently confirmed the move. It marks a significant effort by Washington to push back against Beijing and Moscow in America’s backyard.

The U.S. company stepping in is North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP). According to reports, NABEP will take over 14 newly awarded contracts from the Venezuelan government. In total, the company will manage 17 projects in the country. The primary goal is clear: develop these oilfields to pump crude directly to the United States.

Key Takeaways

U.S. firm takes over: North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) will operate 17 oil projects in Venezuela, displacing Chinese and Russian companies.

North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) will operate 17 oil projects in Venezuela, displacing Chinese and Russian companies. Redirecting the oil: The agreement aims to send Venezuelan crude to the U.S. market, shifting it away from its previous destination, China.

The agreement aims to send Venezuelan crude to the U.S. market, shifting it away from its previous destination, China. Geopolitical shift: The move gives Washington a stronger foothold in Venezuela’s energy sector, challenging the long-standing influence of Beijing and Moscow.

This takeover is part of a broader, sweeping oil-production agreement. Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced this deal with Venezuela. The arrangement is designed to give the U.S. a massive new energy source. Trump claimed the U.S. had secured access to roughly 64 billion barrels of proven reserves.

This is a massive strategic play. For years, Chinese and Russian interests have dominated Venezuela’s oil sector. Now, the U.S. is pushing them out. The deal gives American companies a strong foothold in these strategically vital assets. It also grants Washington a direct role in deciding who produces and sells Venezuelan crude.

The Trump administration’s goal is straightforward. They want to reshape Venezuela’s oil industry. By doing so, they pull its vast energy reserves closer to U.S. economic and geopolitical interests.

Pushing Out China and Russia

The details of the handover highlight the sharp pivot away from Eastern powers. Out of the 14 new fields granted to NABEP, five were previously operated by Chinese companies. One field was run by a Russian firm.

These Chinese operations were established under a model championed by former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. For example, China Concord Resources operated two of these projects. This specific company was sanctioned by the U.S. back in 2019 for activities related to Iran. Other fields were operated by major Chinese state-owned giants like Sinopec and the China National Petroleum Corporation.

“Not only do we open up new opportunities for U.S. Government to benefit but also for U.S. Operators to benefit,” one official told reporters. “We are opening the United States up as a market for this oil that was previously sent to China.”

Other fields involved in this transfer have deep ties to the Maduro regime. Two projects were run by affiliates of Alex Saab. Saab is a former close associate of Maduro and is currently in U.S. custody. Another field was reportedly linked to a nephew of Cilia Flores, Maduro’s wife.

A Complex Deal Structure

The mechanics of this deal are complex and unprecedented. NABEP will maintain operating control of the business. However, the U.S. government is heavily involved. Washington will hold rights to a 35% stake in the company.

Furthermore, the U.S. government gets “preferential access” to 20% of the company’s production at cost. The White House also stated that the U.S. State Department has the right of first refusal to buy the remaining 80% of the output.

To maintain strict oversight, the U.S. will have veto power over NABEP’s board of directors. The agreement even stipulates that a majority of the board members must be American citizens.

NABEP was previously owned by U.S. oil tycoon Harry Sargeant. Today, the company is controlled by Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt. Betancourt confirmed the deal, stating, “Venezuela is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, hardworking people and untapped potential.”

The Road Ahead for US Energy

The implications for the U.S. domestic market are significant. Trump noted that “millions and millions of barrels of oil” are already being taken out. This crude is destined for refineries in Texas, Louisiana, and other U.S. locations.

The plan is to use this influx of oil to stabilize domestic energy needs. Trump mentioned a desire to quickly refill the U.S. strategic reserves. Those reserves are currently at their lowest levels in over 40 years.

However, some experts remain cautious. They are skeptical that Venezuelan oil production can ramp up rapidly in the short term. The country’s oil infrastructure has suffered from years of underinvestment and decay.

Politically, the deal is facing scrutiny. Venezuela’s interim authorities are currently seeking a solid legal foundation for these actions. They are holding discussions with representatives of the 2015 National Assembly to address constitutional questions.

Meanwhile, critics like Rafael Ramirez, the former head of Venezuela’s state oil company (PDVSA), have blasted the arrangement. Ramirez called the deal “unconstitutional” and argued it cedes control of national resources to a foreign power.

Despite the controversy, the strategic shift is undeniable. Washington is actively dismantling the energy networks built by Beijing and Moscow in South America. The race for energy dominance in the Americas has entered a bold, aggressive new phase.

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