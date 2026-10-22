China Factory Prices Surge Fastest Since 2022

BEIJING – China’s factory-gate prices rose at their fastest pace in more than four years in September, offering the clearest sign yet that the country’s long stretch of producer-price deflation may finally be turning a corner. The producer price index climbed 5.0 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The reading accelerated from 3.8 percent in August and beat the 4.5 percent rise expected by economists in a Wall Street Journal poll. Higher energy and commodity costs drove the jump, while consumer inflation edged up only modestly, highlighting the gap between rising production costs and still-cautious household spending.

Key Takeaways

• China’s producer price index rose 5.0% year-on-year in September, the fastest pace since June 2022 and above the 4.5% forecast.

• Energy and raw material costs, including coal, oil and non-ferrous metals, pushed factory-gate prices higher as winter demand and global supply pressures mounted.

• Consumer prices rose a milder 0.9%, showing that higher production costs have not yet fully passed through to households amid weak domestic demand.

What Drove the Sharp Rise in Producer Prices

The surge in factory-gate prices came mainly from production materials, which jumped 6.5 percent year-on-year. Mining prices soared 25.4 percent, raw materials climbed 9.4 percent, and processing costs rose 3.4 percent. By contrast, prices for consumer goods edged down 0.1 percent, showing that pressure remains concentrated upstream.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, coal mining and washing prices surged 35.3 percent from a year earlier. Oil and gas extraction prices rose 24.5 percent, while non-ferrous metal smelting jumped 21.4 percent. These gains reflected both higher global energy prices and stronger domestic demand for coal ahead of the winter heating season.

Month-on-month, the producer price index rose 1.2 percent in September, its biggest monthly gain in several months. Mining prices climbed 7.7 percent from August, and raw material prices increased 2.6 percent. The official data also noted growing demand from emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, which lifted prices for related electrical and electronic equipment.

Consumer Inflation Stays Subdued Despite Fuel Costs

While factory prices accelerated, the consumer price index rose only 0.9 percent year-on-year, up slightly from 0.8 percent in August but short of the 1 percent rise many economists had expected. Gasoline prices climbed 16.6 percent and contributed roughly 0.47 percentage points to the overall CPI increase, the statistics agency said.

Food prices continued to act as a brake. Pork prices fell about 10 percent and fresh vegetable prices dropped 8.1 percent, together subtracting around 0.33 percentage points from the year-on-year CPI figure. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, held steady at 1.0 percent, pointing to still-muted underlying demand.

Analysts noted the growing divergence between upstream and downstream prices. Higher costs are squeezing manufacturers that cannot easily pass them on to customers. As Reuters reported, weak household spending and the lingering property-market downturn continue to limit pricing power for many firms.

Is the Deflation Cycle Finally Turning?

For more than three years after late 2022, China’s producer prices spent long stretches in negative territory. The index only returned to positive year-on-year growth earlier this year. September’s 5 percent reading marks the strongest advance since June 2022 and suggests that the worst of the factory-gate deflation may be behind the economy.

Yet the picture remains mixed. Production costs are rising largely because of global energy and commodity pressures rather than a broad recovery in domestic demand. Many economists still expect prices to moderate next year once some of the temporary supply disruptions ease. As one China economist at Capital Economics told media outlets, much of the upward pressure still stems from commodity supply issues linked to geopolitical tensions.

For the first nine months of 2026, producer prices rose an average of 2.3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. That modest cumulative gain shows how far the index still is from a sustained high-inflation environment. Policymakers will watch closely whether the latest rise feeds through more strongly into consumer prices or remains contained upstream.

What It Means for Manufacturers and Markets

Chinese manufacturers face a familiar squeeze. Input costs are climbing while final demand stays soft. Companies in energy-intensive sectors and those that rely on metals and chemicals are feeling the pressure most. Firms tied to artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing appear better placed to pass on higher costs, according to recent commentary from official statisticians.

Global markets are also taking note. China’s producer prices often influence commodity demand and export pricing. A sustained rise could eventually lift import costs for other economies, though the current gap between PPI and CPI suggests any pass-through will be gradual. Coverage in the Wall Street Journal highlighted that producer prices have now risen for seven consecutive months, a streak that has not been seen for several years.

Looking ahead, the next few monthly readings will be crucial. If energy prices stabilize and domestic demand continues its slow recovery, the recent acceleration could ease. If commodity pressures persist, however, manufacturers may face further margin compression and policymakers could face fresh questions about the balance between growth support and price stability.

Broader Context and Outlook

The September data arrive as China continues efforts to shore up domestic demand and stabilize the property sector. Officials have rolled out a series of measures aimed at boosting confidence and investment, yet household spending remains cautious. Food price declines have helped keep consumer inflation low even as fuel costs rise.

For now, the strongest signal from the latest numbers is that the long period of falling factory-gate prices has given way to a clearer upward trend. Whether that trend marks a durable shift or a temporary spike driven by energy markets will become clearer in the months ahead. Investors, companies, and policymakers will all be watching the next set of inflation figures closely.

In the meantime, the 5 percent rise stands as the sharpest year-on-year increase in China’s producer prices since mid-2022. It beats expectations and ends a prolonged chapter of deflation at the factory gate. The question now is how far and how fast those higher costs will travel through the rest of the economy.

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