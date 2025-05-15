Brazil First Lady Confronts China’s Xi Over TikTok During State Dinner

BEIJING – During a state dinner in Beijing, Brazil’s First Lady Rosângela “Janja” da Silva brought up her concerns about TikTok directly to Chin’s President Xi Jinping. She spoke about the risks the app poses for women and children.

This happened while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was visiting China, and it has drawn new attention to global worries about the Chinese-owned platform and the effects it has, especially on young people. These conversations are happening while the US continues to debate a possible ban on TikTok.

Sources from Lula’s team said Janja spoke during the state dinner about how TikTok spreads content that can harm women and children. She called the platform’s algorithm a “challenge” for Brazil, saying it “favours the right” and helps spread extreme political views. Some Brazilian media described her remarks as unexpected, and they made some people in the group uneasy. Lula later said he was frustrated that details of this private talk were shared with reporters.

Janja’s stance is consistent with her calls for stronger rules for social media in Brazil. In April 2024, she pushed for tougher controls after an eight-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest. The girl had tried a dangerous TikTok “challenge” that involved inhaling aerosol deodorant. The tragedy highlighted the dangers of viral trends on the app.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has faced criticism worldwide for how it affects young users. The app’s algorithm shows children engaging content, but this often includes risky challenges, body image issues, and pressure that can harm mental health.

Research suggests that too much time on TikTok can raise anxiety, depression, and sleep problems for teenagers. With millions of users in Brazil, many parents and teachers are concerned about how TikTok encourages risky behaviour and unrealistic standards.

Short-form videos on TikTok grab attention but can reduce focus and create habits that are hard to break. A 2023 study from the American Academy of Paediatrics found that heavy social media use can slow down cognitive growth in children. Janja’s worries echo these findings as she continues to stress the safety of women and children online.

Tighter Scrutiny and the US Push to Ban TikTok

Janja’s comments came at a time when TikTok is under more pressure than ever. The US is moving forward with plans to ban the app over national security fears. A law passed in 2024 gives ByteDance until June 2025 to sell its US TikTok business to a non-Chinese owner. The US government says it is concerned about ByteDance possibly sharing user data, like location, with Chinese authorities due to China’s law on intelligence collection.

Several other countries are taking steps against TikTok as well. Pakistan, Nepal, and New Caledonia have put temporary bans in place. The European Union fined TikTok €530 million in May 2025 for breaking privacy laws tied to data transfers to China. Experts believe other governments, like the UK, may also take further action due to security risks.

Despite these challenges, TikTok continues to be hugely popular, especially in Latin America. In Brazil and Mexico, TikTok is expanding its e-commerce business, with spending expected to hit $250 billion by 2028. This growth shows how important the platform has become, even as officials work to address the risks.

Brazil and China: Balancing Business and Concerns

Janja’s remarks could put a strain on Brazil’s relationship with China, which has been its biggest trading partner since 2009. President Lula’s trip to Beijing focused on strengthening trade and getting more Chinese investment in infrastructure and farming.

The episode, labelled as “embarrassing” by Brazilian outlets, might make these goals harder to achieve as China deals with its own trade and tech disputes with the US.

At the same time, Janja’s focus on TikTok reflects a wider debate on how to regulate social media. In Brazil, Lula has defended blocking some voices on platforms like X, saying it protects democracy. Janja’s recent comments show she wants to see a similar approach with TikTok, focusing on how it affects children and drives social division.

As TikTok’s role in society faces more questions, Janja’s direct talk with Xi Jinping puts more attention on the need to protect vulnerable users. Her comments may have caused tension between Brazil and China, but they have also sparked stronger calls for action from companies like ByteDance. It’s not clear yet if Brazil will introduce stricter rules for TikTok, but the conversation has put the spotlight on the app globally.

For now, TikTok’s future in the US and other countries is far from certain. Parents, governments, and advocates like Brazil’s First Lady are pushing for changes. With the June 2025 deadline set for ByteDance in the US, the world is watching to see what happens next.

