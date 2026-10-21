BEIJING – A popular saying among weary Chinese sightseers captures the reality of visiting the Badaling section of the Great Wall near Beijing. Travelers joke about breathing in sweat up front, smelling foul odors from behind, and finding no public bathrooms nearby.

Visitors climb the ancient stone steps to prove their toughness, only to end the day with jelly-like legs and an empty wallet. For one family vlogger who brought a young daughter to the Forbidden City on China’s National Day, the trip ended with closed gates and ongoing renovation work.

These frustrating moments are no longer isolated stories shared on social media. According to China Observer’s detailed video report, Beijing has earned an unwelcome global title as one of the world’s most disappointing cities to visit.

A broader industry survey also found that 93% of travelers have regretted taking a vacation at least once in their lives. Furthermore, nearly a third of those surveyed admitted they had felt that deep sense of regret more than twice.

Key Takeaways

Global Disappointment Leader: In a study of nearly 100,000 Google reviews, Beijing recorded an 11.2% negative rating and ranked number one worldwide for reviews containing the word “bad” at 4.4%.

In a study of nearly 100,000 Google reviews, Beijing recorded an 11.2% negative rating and ranked number one worldwide for reviews containing the word “bad” at 4.4%. Widespread Travel Traps: Domestic and international visitors report exhausting 30,000-step daily walks, strict security checkpoints, hidden ticket tiers, and aggressive tour guide scams.

Domestic and international visitors report exhausting 30,000-step daily walks, strict security checkpoints, hidden ticket tiers, and aggressive tour guide scams. Infrastructure Reality Check: While China promotes its massive transit networks, Time Out’s 2026 global transit survey ranked Taipei first in the world with a 95% approval rating, while Beijing failed to make Asia’s top 20.

Global Travel Data: Why Beijing Leads the World in ‘Bad’ Reviews

The statistics behind this travel backlash come from two comprehensive 2025 review analyses conducted by the international luggage company Radical Storage. Major international media outlets, including Yahoo and AOL, highlighted the findings to identify the five countries most likely to leave tourists feeling let down. China was the only Asian nation to appear on that list, dragged down directly by poor visitor experiences in its capital city of Beijing.

To measure traveler satisfaction accurately, researchers examined more than 97,000 online reviews across 100 popular tourist cities around the globe. A companion study analyzed over 95,000 tourist reviews covering 200 major cultural attractions across 34 different countries. Specifically, the city study pulled nearly 100,000 Google reviews from the 10 most reviewed landmarks in each of the 100 cities. Analysts then tracked how frequently negative words and complaints appeared in those public posts.

Comparing Beijing’s Negative Ratings With Global Destinations

Overall, Beijing posted a negative review rate of 11.2%, which was the fourth-highest share of criticism among all 100 cities studied. However, another specific measure stood out even more sharply in the 2025 data. Beijing recorded the highest percentage of tourist reviews in the entire world that explicitly used the word “bad,” clocking in at 4.4%. By comparison, Orlando followed in second place at 3.7%, while Cancun in Mexico came in third at 3.6%.

This is not the first time the Chinese capital has struggled with poor visitor feedback on the international stage. In an earlier 2022 study based on TripAdvisor reviews, Radical Storage ranked Beijing among the 10 most disappointing cities globally with a 9% negative rate.

Instead of improving after travel restrictions eased, that negative review rate has continued to climb steadily over the past few years. Consequently, many domestic social media users are now posting “Goodbye Beijing” messages and calling the capital unsuitable for both tourism and work.

Exhausting Foot Traffic: Why Sightseeing in Beijing Wears Tourists Out

For many travelers, the biggest shock of visiting Beijing is the sheer physical exhaustion required just to get from one landmark to another. One recent visitor shared online that a five-day vacation meant walking non-stop from the moment they woke up until late at night. Each day involved leaving the hotel early, returning after dark, and logging at least 30,000 steps on foot.

While historic sites often look close together on a digital map, reaching their actual entrances requires exhausting walks around massive perimeter walls. Furthermore, navigating the city’s public transit system adds another layer of physical strain for families and older travelers. Many older Beijing subway stations lack escalators entirely, forcing commuters to carry heavy bags and strollers up long flights of concrete stairs.

Endless Subway Walks, Gridlock Traffic, and Security Checkpoints

Even transferring between two subway lines inside a single station can require walking more than half a mile through crowded underground tunnels. Travelers who try to save their legs by hailing a taxi often find themselves stuck in terrible surface traffic for hours. In addition, spontaneous sightseeing is nearly impossible because tourists cannot enter major attractions without booking online reservations days in advance.

Along the way, visitors face a dense web of security checkpoints with constant demands to stop and show government identification cards. Because of this relentless daily friction, many travelers describe Beijing as a place you visit once out of duty with zero desire to return. Even senior citizens born before 1960, who often view seeing Tiananmen Square as a lifelong dream, frequently leave feeling completely worn out.

Six Major Tourist Traps Every Beijing Traveler Needs to Avoid

Experienced travelers and tourism insiders point out that Beijing’s layout and ticketing systems are full of hidden traps for newcomers. One detailed travel breakdown highlighted six specific pitfalls that routinely ruin vacations for unprepared guests. First, hotel location creates an impossible choice between high costs and brutal commute times.

Overpriced Hotel Zones, Split Tickets, and Clothing Restrictions

Hotels located inside the central Second Ring Road are often dated and expensive, with room rates multiplying several times over during peak holidays. Conversely, cheaper budget hotels located beyond the Fifth Ring Road are so far away that daily travel alone eats up half the day. Even a standard family room near the South Third Ring Road in Fengtai District can easily cost more than 400 yuan per night.

Second, tourists who buy tickets to enter the Forbidden City via the Tiananmen Square route face extremely long and slow security lines. Third, buying a basic entry ticket at the Temple of Heaven is not enough to see the park’s famous Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests. Visitors who fail to purchase a special combined ticket are left standing outside the gates, where they can only watch local seniors do group dances.

Fourth, the Summer Palace covers an area four times the size of the Forbidden City, making it impossible to see in one day. However, ticket staff never warn buyers about the massive scale before selling them full-access passes.

Fifth, visitors dressed in traditional Han Chinese robes or Qing dynasty princess costumes are strictly barred from entering Tiananmen Square. Sixth, famous food streets like Wangfujing and Nanluoguxiang are widely criticized as overpriced tourist traps that serve disappointing meals to out-of-towners.

Hidden Tour Fees: Why Budget Trips to Beijing Cost Thousands More

Many online travel influencers claim that tourists can explore Beijing for just a few hundred yuan without any mandatory shopping stops. However, local tourism workers warn that traveling to the capital on a shoestring budget is simply impossible. One industry insider bluntly advised travelers that if they do not have enough money saved up, they should not come to Beijing at all.

A realistic five-day trip breakdown shows how quickly basic expenses add up before a traveler even buys a souvenir. Booking a basic budget hotel at 200 yuan a night costs 800 yuan for four nights, while modest meals at 80 yuan a day add another 400 yuan. On top of lodging and food, admission tickets to must-see attractions quickly push the total past 1,000 yuan.

Adding Up the Real Price of a Five-Day Capital Itinerary

Standard entry to the Forbidden City costs 60 yuan, while the Badaling Great Wall charges 40 yuan plus 140 yuan for a round-trip cable car. Visiting the Summer Palace costs 30 yuan, a combined Temple of Heaven ticket is 34 yuan, the Old Summer Palace is 25 yuan, and Prince Gong’s Mansion is 40 yuan. Once daily subway fares, guide fees, and basic services are included, an honest sightseeing tour costs well over 2,000 yuan per person.

When travel agencies advertise off-season package tours for 700 or 800 yuan, travelers end up paying the difference through aggressive hidden fees. One Chinese mother recently shared a viral video watched by 400,000 people after a three-day Beijing tour left her and her daughter stranded by the roadside. Lured in by slick online live streams and enthusiastic salespeople using friendly nicknames, she paid a 100-yuan deposit and handed over her ID details.

Left on the Roadside: How One Family’s Package Tour Turned Hostile

Once the family arrived in Beijing, the agency’s promises of comfortable lodging and delicious local feasts vanished immediately. Their hotel was located far beyond the Fifth Ring Road, requiring a nauseating two-to-three-hour bus ride each way. Out of every 12-hour sightseeing day, passengers spent a full six hours trapped inside the moving vehicle.

The advertised breakfast buffet consisted of a single bread roll and one bottle of water handed out at the front desk. At lunchtime, a promised roast duck feast turned out to be plain tofu and cabbage shared by 10 strangers at a single table. The best dish served was simple scrambled eggs with tomatoes, and the food was so poor that even the tour guide refused to eat it.

To make matters worse, the guide immediately pressured passengers to buy travel insurance for 60 to 80 yuan, even though the policy actually cost 6 yuan. Later, when tourists refused to pay for optional shuttles and extra tickets inside the Old Summer Palace, the driver refused to stop the bus.

The group was driven around in circles for over three hours until everyone finally handed over an extra 600 to 700 yuan each. After dealing with three different guides in three days and spending over 6,000 yuan total, the mother and daughter were dumped on the street when the trip ended.

Overpriced and Greasy: Why Beijing’s Famous Roast Duck Disappoints

Beyond the exhausting logistics and tour traps, Beijing’s culinary scene is a frequent source of disappointment for out-of-town guests. Many visitors complain that local restaurant meals are repetitive, bland, and heavily overpriced compared to other Chinese cities.

Even daily street snacks carry a steep capital markup, with a standard 2-yuan Mixue ice cream cone costing 3 yuan in Beijing. Similarly, Shaxian-style tossed noodles that cost 5 or 6 yuan elsewhere sell for 10 yuan, while a plain bowl of hot oil noodles without meat costs 18 yuan.

The biggest culinary letdown often centers on Peking duck, the capital’s most famous signature dish. Many travelers who visit world-renowned establishments like Quanjude or Liqun Roast Duck leave feeling that the restaurants rely on heavy advertising rather than food quality.

At Quanjude, one group of three diners found the duck skin so overly rich and greasy that they could not even finish half a bird. They noted that dipping market-bought duck in white sugar at home would taste almost identical without making them feel sick.

Cold Food, Rude Service, and Kitchen Hygiene Complaints

Another visitor who ordered a roast duck set meal in Beijing warned others to stay away, calling the meat greasy and the duck-bone soup worse than homemade broth. Even classic dishes like Kung Pao chicken drew criticism from domestic tourists, leaving only sour cold starch noodles or Donglaishun copper-pot lamb hot pot as passable options.

Meanwhile, a former resident who worked in Beijing for three years noted that Nanjing-style roast duck with braising sauce tastes much better and costs far less.

Hygiene and service standards at famous heritage restaurants have also sparked outrage among food vloggers. At Liqun Roast Duck, China’s first privately operated roast duck restaurant opened in 1991, diners complained that the meat went cold quickly in the drafty dining room.

When the steamed pancakes arrived cold and stuck together, a server pulled them apart with bare hands, exposing dirty fingernails that disgusted the table. Another restaurant reviewer canceled his meal there after watching a chef use a public urinal and walk back into the kitchen without washing his hands.

Confusing Bag Bans and Dirty Budget Hotels Frustrate Guests

Even carrying a simple daypack while sightseeing in Beijing requires careful planning due to strict and inconsistent security rules. If travelers bring a bag, they risk being turned away at security checkpoints; if they leave it behind, they have nowhere to carry essentials. Every major landmark enforces its own specific list of banned items and remote luggage drop-off zones:

Tiananmen Square: Backpacks are permitted, but lighters and power banks exceeding 20,000 mAh are confiscated, and no bag storage exists inside the square.

Backpacks are permitted, but lighters and power banks exceeding 20,000 mAh are confiscated, and no bag storage exists inside the square. Tiananmen Gate Tower: Visitors may only carry a mobile phone and an ID card; all bags, bottled water, snacks, and power banks must be stored far to the north.

Visitors may only carry a mobile phone and an ID card; all bags, bottled water, snacks, and power banks must be stored far to the north. Mao Zedong Memorial Hall: Bags, drinking cups, power banks, and even paper tissues are strictly banned, requiring visitors to use a storage facility across the road.

Bags, drinking cups, power banks, and even paper tissues are strictly banned, requiring visitors to use a storage facility across the road. The Forbidden City (Palace Museum): Suitcases larger than 20 inches must be checked west of the Meridian Gate and picked up later at the distant Gate of Divine Prowess.

Suitcases larger than 20 inches must be checked west of the Meridian Gate and picked up later at the distant Gate of Divine Prowess. National Museum of China: Large luggage costs 2 to 10 yuan to store underground at the north gate, while tripods, long selfie sticks, food, and drinks are banned inside.

Large luggage costs 2 to 10 yuan to store underground at the north gate, while tripods, long selfie sticks, food, and drinks are banned inside. Great Hall of the People & Imperial Parks: High-capacity power banks, water, and snacks are barred at the Great Hall, while the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, and Badaling screen all small bags for dangerous items.

After navigating these complex checkpoints all day, budget travelers often return to deeply unsanitary hotel rooms. Online hotel reviews frequently report reused plastic slippers, hair under the bedsheets, leaking ceilings, and missing toiletries or hairdryers. Worse still, horrified guests have documented cockroaches, mice, bedbugs, and even maggots inside rooms run by rude staff who still demand cash deposits.

Public Transit Showdown: Taipei Ranks First While Beijing Misses Top 20

As Beijing grappled with its poor tourism ranking, another major international survey challenged China’s narrative surrounding its urban infrastructure. The British magazine Time Out recently published its 2026 global public transportation survey, polling more than 24,000 urban residents worldwide. Established in London in 1968, Time Out is widely respected by international travelers and media outlets as a benchmark for city living and quality of life.

The survey asked local commuters to rate their daily experiences with train crowding, wait times, station cleanliness, and fare payment systems. Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, captured first place in the world with an impressive 95% positive approval rating from local residents. Time Out travel writer Rosslyn Tilling noted that the Taipei Metro easily stood out from subway networks in almost every other major global metropolis.

Clean Stations and EasyCards Push Taipei to the Top Spot

Local residents gave Taipei nearly perfect scores thanks to spotless stations, clearly painted platform boarding lines, and trains that arrive right on time. Despite carrying more than 767 million passenger trips in 2025—an average of 2.1 million riders every single day—the system remains smooth and stress-free. In addition, New Taipei’s expanding light rail and Circular Line recorded a combined 30 million trips last year, setting a new ridership record.

Commuters also praised Taiwan’s versatile EasyCard payment system, which works seamlessly across metro trains, city buses, and public YouBike rentals. Travelers can even tap the exact same card to buy snacks and drinks at local 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Following Taipei in the global top five were Singapore (93.5%), Hong Kong (92.8%), Edinburgh in the United Kingdom (92.4%), and Seoul in South Korea (91.1%). Rounding out the top 10 were Zurich, Vienna, Tallinn in Estonia, Helsinki, and Medellín in Colombia.

Why Massive Rail Networks Do Not Guarantee Happy Commuters

In contrast, Shanghai—which Beijing authorities have long promoted as a model international metropolis that outclasses New York—finished outside the top 10 in 11th place. Notably, everyday residents rated Shanghai’s transit system lower than networks in Tallinn, Medellín, and top-ranked Taipei. Meanwhile, Beijing itself has spent enormous sums of public money building sprawling subway lines and high-speed rail stations.

Although the Chinese capital boasts one of the largest rail networks in the world by sheer physical scale, it failed to make Asia’s top 20 for positive commuter ratings.

Ultimately, both the Radical Storage tourism study and the Time Out transit survey highlight the exact same lesson for modern cities. Pouring concrete and building massive monuments means very little if everyday visitors and local commuters are left exhausted, overcharged, and mistreated on the ground.

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