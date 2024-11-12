Tham Luang Cave Reopens After Heavy Flooding

Tham Luang National Park officials in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, report that the Tham Luang Cave is ready to reopen after being damaged by heavy flooding in September.

Mr. Pannawit Phurirakphitikorn, Head of Tham Luang National Park, announced that the park has been restored, and all types of tourism and activities will resume on November 15, 2024.

He said he would like to thank Mr. Anupas Patiseen, a Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) member in Mae Sai District, and those involved in helping restore the previously flooded area.

From late June to early July 2018, Tham Luang Cave was the site of a historic rescue for the 13 Wild Boar Academy football team members. After the rescue, the Department of National Parks and relevant agencies approved a budget to develop the park area into a tourist attraction.

Mr. Pannawit said that in addition to Tham Luang cave, Tham Luang National Park has also developed nearby caves to connect tourism with Tham Luang, Khun Nam Nang Non, or Emerald Pool, which was the water drainage source during the historic event.

Park rangers have also found that on the mountain peak above the Tham Luang Park area, there is a beautiful viewpoint from which to view the sea of ​​mist that will also be open to tourists.

