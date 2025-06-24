Chiang Rai Hold Merit Ceremony on the 7th Anniversary of the Tham Luang Cave Rescue

CHIANG RAI – On Monday, the former members of the Wild Boars football team and local officials gathered in Chiang Rai to mark the seventh anniversary of the Tham Luang cave rescue. The ceremony took place under steady rain, much like the weather during the dramatic events of 2018.

Warayut Khombun, the district chief of Mae Sai, led the event. Monks and novices from several temples, including Wat Mongkol Kayanaram and Wat Phra That Doi Wao, joined in a merit-making ceremony.

Attendees paid respects to those who passed away as a result of the rescue, including Saman Gunan (or Ja Sam), Narongsak Osottanakorn (the then-governor of Chiang Rai who led the rescue operation), and Duangpetch Promthep (Dom), one of the rescued boys who later died in England.

After the merit-making, the group held a blessing at the entrance to Tham Luang cave, honouring local spirits. Ten former Wild Boars players attended, taking part despite the ongoing rain. The heavy weather is typical for June in Chiang Rai and serves as a reminder of the flooding that once trapped the team.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Back in 2018, after playing football, the 13 Wild Boars entered Tham Luang cave and became trapped when floodwaters blocked the exits. The group retreated deep into the cave, reaching a spot called Pattaya Beach, located over two kilometres from the entrance.

The rescue effort drew help from across Thailand and around the world, ending on 11 July when all 13 were brought out safely.

Due to seasonal rain and water levels, Tham Luang National Park has announced a temporary closure of the cave from 16 June this year. Other attractions in the park, like Khun Nam Nang Non, remain open as usual.

Related News: