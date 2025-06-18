Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave Temporarily Closed Over Flooding Fears

CHIANG RAI – The Tham Luang National Park in Chiang Rai has temporarily closed Tham Luang Cave to visitors due to the rainy season. This decision aims to avoid any repeat of the 2018 rescue, when 13 members of the Wild Boars soccer team were trapped inside the cave for over two weeks after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

Piyapong Sornchai, the park’s acting chief, explained that the closure follows a weather alert from the Meteorological Department warning of ongoing and heavy rainfall in northern Thailand since mid-May. Chiang Rai is currently seeing frequent downpours, and the risk of flash flooding is high.

To keep visitors safe, the park will remain closed from June 16, 2025, until conditions improve. Staff are also removing lighting systems and equipment from inside the cave as a precaution. Other attractions in the area, including Khun Nam Nang Non and nearby facilities, are still open as usual.

Tham Luang Cave drew global attention in 2018 when the Wild Boars team became trapped after entering the cave during the rainy season. Water quickly filled the chambers, blocking the exit and forcing the group further inside to an area known as “Pattaya Beach,” located over two kilometres from the cave entrance.

After the rescue, the park restored visitor access to certain parts of Tham Luang. Guests can usually see the memorial to Navy SEAL Saman Gunan, who died during the rescue, as well as the cave entrance and several chambers.

These include the first hall, about 200 metres inside, along with additional chambers deeper in the cave. Tours typically stop before reaching Pattaya Beach, where the group was found.

For now, the cave area is closed for safety, but nearby attractions remain available for visitors wanting to explore Chiang Rai.

