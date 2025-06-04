Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake in Myanmar Shakes Chiang Rai Province

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Meteorology’s Earthquake Monitoring Division recorded a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar at 8:28 pm on 3 June 2025. The quake’s centre was located at 21.26°N, 99.626°E, about 10 kilometres below the surface.

This spot is roughly 95 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. Residents across Mae Sai, Mae Chan, and Chiang Rai city reported feeling mild tremors.

After the incident, local disaster prevention teams, municipal staff, and village leaders inspected the area to check for any damage. Initial checks showed that people in several neighbourhoods noticed slight shaking, especially in taller buildings and second-storey homes.

However, there were no reports of damage to houses, major buildings, or historical sites.

Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand is seismically active due to its location near several active fault zones, influenced by the complex tectonic interactions of the Eurasian Plate, Indian Plate, and smaller regional plates.

The Mae Lao Fault caused Thailand’s most significant earthquake in over 150 years on May 5, 2014, with a magnitude of 6.3 (Mw 6.2 per USGS). The epicentre was in Dong Mada Subdistrict, Mae Lao District, causing extensive damage to homes, schools, temples, and hospitals in Mae Lao, Mae Suai, and Phan Districts.

Over 1,000 aftershocks were recorded, and tremors were felt as far as Bangkok. Liquefaction and ground failures occurred up to 30 km from the epicentre

If anyone in the area notices anything unusual, like cracks in buildings or more shaking, they can contact the emergency hotline at 1784 or call the Mae Sai Municipal Office at 053-731833.

