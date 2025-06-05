Chiang Rai Residents Protest Kok River Pollution on World Environment Day

CHIANG RAI – Over 1,000 residents from Chiang Rai gathered at Mae Fah Luang Park for the “Poy Luang Close the Mine” event, marking World Environment Day. Participants called for an end to new mining projects in Myanmar’s Shan State. Their main concern was the contamination of the Kok River, which has affected both the local environment and daily life.

The event started at 9 a.m. with a ceremony involving Buddhist, Christian, and traditional Lahu spiritual practices. Attendees performed a ritual to apologize to the river before marching over the Kok River bridge.

They handed letters to the Thai, Myanmar, and Chinese governments and the Wa Army, urging an immediate stop to upstream mining. Organizers set up tables to collect signatures and encouraged people to tie green and blue ribbons to show unity in protecting the river.

Niwat Roykaew, known locally as Kru Tee and director of the Mekong School, explained that residents wanted a clear solution to stop mines from polluting rivers like the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong. He stressed that authorities need to address the root of the problem and act decisively. Kru Tee said this event was just the beginning, with more public action planned.

He also pointed out the confusion among local people. While some agencies claimed the water was safe, pollution tests from the Department of Pollution Control showed toxic substances were present. Kru Tee urged clear and honest communication to help people understand the risks.

Juthamas Rajprasit from the Community and Highland Development Foundation shared ongoing work on river pollution. Her team works with the Kok River Flood Information Network. After severe floods last year highlighted the need for better alerts, they installed water-level gauges in seven villages along the river, covering 80 kilometres.

They cooperate with the local water resources office to improve early warning systems. On June 7-8, villagers will be trained to read these gauges, helping the community understand flood risks and improve safety.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lalita Harnwong from Kasetsart University, who also advises on border security policy, talked about the complex talks needed with groups like the Wa, China, and Myanmar. She explained that the Wa operate in both northern and southern Shan State, with leadership based near the Chinese border.

Any real progress, she said, will need all three parties involved. Dr. Lalita added that, since the Wa are not an official government, Thai officials need to decide carefully how to communicate and who to send as representatives. She suggested that high-level envoys or committee chairs, possibly with connections to the local business community in Chiang Rai, would be best suited for these sensitive talks.

She also warned that simply building dams or barriers will not fix the ongoing pollution, which is now affecting other rivers like the Sai, Ruak, and Mekong.

Dr. Lalita cautioned that if mining continues without proper oversight, pollution will increase and spread further. High toxin levels in the Kok River already threaten crops and fish along the riverbanks, which could make local food unsafe in the future.

She called for a serious, organized response to address both talks with the Wa and discussions with China.

During the event, participants shared local culture through performances and religious ceremonies before gathering on the Mae Fah Luang Bridge. There, they read a letter stating their goals and handed it to government officials.

The group asked authorities to act urgently, close the mines, and protect the rivers that supply water and food to the entire region.

