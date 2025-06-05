Environment Ministry to Set Up River Water Monitoring Station in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment recently updated the public on progress to tackle pollution in the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers. All relevant agencies have been directed to step up their efforts, with new monitoring centres now set up in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The Pollution Control Department has been tasked with leading communication and keeping locals informed.

Mr. Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, shared that these actions follow orders from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Chalermchai Sri-on.

The Ministry is focusing on monitoring and addressing pollution in the main rivers of the North, combining prevention, restoration, and public outreach. Key urgent steps include establishing pollution monitoring centres along the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, and deploying special response teams to handle emergencies.

There’s also an accelerated push to build sedimentation weirs along rivers flowing into the Thai border, with the Department of Water Resources assigned to design and construct these using environmental engineering standards to limit the spread of arsenic and heavy metals.

The Pollution Control Department will act as the main communicator, providing regular updates and clear information to the public to ease concerns. Inspectors from the Ministry are also being sent to the area to monitor progress closely and report back to headquarters.

Mr. Jatuporn stressed that the pollution in the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers is a top priority for the government due to its impact on both the environment and public health. He said the Ministry is ready to fully support local agencies to resolve the problem quickly and reassures the public that the government is committed to safeguarding environmental safety.

Senators Visit Chiang Rai

Senators recently visited Karen communities in Chiang Rai to listen to their concerns about pollution in the Kok River. Academics recommended that the government take the issue seriously, encourage more community involvement, and start talks with Myanmar and the Wa group to address mining activities at the source.

On 4 June 2025, the Senate committee on political development, citizen participation, human rights, liberties, and consumer protection visited the area to gather feedback and seek solutions for toxic contamination in the Kok River.

Villagers from Mae Yao subdistrict, Mueang district, Chiang Rai, spoke of severe pollution in the Kok River. They said this year has been especially tough; boat operators and floating restaurant owners are struggling as tourists have stopped visiting out of fear.

Both local and foreign visitors are staying away, even during Songkran, when investors spent hundreds of thousands on floats but only made a few thousand baht in sales.

Boat operators said they have had no tourists for over ten days and have had to park their boats and turn to farming instead. They explained that the river used to be clean, with at least two boat trips a day, but now business has dried up.

Angkhana Neelapaijit, chair of the Senate subcommittee on political development and community participation, spoke with Karen villagers in Mae Yao about the ongoing pollution crisis. She recalled visiting the Kok River two years ago when the water was still clear.

As a committee member, she highlighted the importance of water management and the changes in river quality, calling this a human rights issue. Locals who once relied on the river for daily needs can no longer use it, and this has had a profound impact, especially as the government has not yet shown a clear plan for resolving the problem.

Cross-border pollution

Angkhana added that everyone affected has the right to be informed, but at present, people have had to rely on each other for support, with little visible response from authorities. She noted that some local officials have discussed dredging the river, but if pollution at the source continues, the problem will persist, regardless of the volume of contaminants. The question remains about who should discuss these issues with China.

She also pointed out that the cross-border pollution in the Kok River isn’t new. It’s similar to the challenges posed by scammers and drugs that spill over national boundaries. When the issue lies in neighbouring countries, the Thai government needs to unlock cross-border cooperation.

Angkhana urged the government to take urgent action on pollution in the Kok River. She questioned whether the Thai government has considered appointing a clear leader or working group to own the problem since, without clear responsibility, work with various agencies stalls.

She shared that border areas have seen several integrated efforts, but severe pollution is a newer issue. Until a few years ago, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai had never seen river pollution to this extent, where water is now unfit for daily use.

The government was encouraged to initiate talks with the Wa group and China to address the issue together.

Dr. Lalita Harnwong, a lecturer in the Faculty of Social Sciences at Kasetsart University, explained that cross-border pollution with Chinese investment will likely worsen if there is no effort to address mining activities at the source. The government cannot afford to wait any longer.

No Oversight Over Mining

She suggested that, first, the government must show genuine intent and not deny the seriousness of the Kok River situation, which poses a significant security and livelihood threat to local people.

Second, regarding the Wa group, the government needs to openly acknowledge the problem and engage in real dialogue. She observed that Myanmar’s central government cannot operate in Wa-controlled areas, where the group holds significant power and wealth.

Dr. Lalita explained that even though Myanmar is the official state, it cannot access Wa territory, where the group grants mining concessions to individuals or businesses from China, without proper oversight on human rights or environmental standards.

She added that Thai local mechanisms like TBC and RBC serve as security frameworks for discussions with Myanmar’s central government, but Thailand lacks any formal way to engage directly with ethnic groups. Addressing pollution in the Kok River needs new channels or mechanisms for real dialogue with the Wa Army.

She also recommended that talks with China must move away from seeing China purely as a dominant power. Instead, China must take responsibility for its businesses, ensuring they operate ethically and consider the environment.

Dr. Sathien Chantha from Chiang Rai Rajabhat University spoke about the wide impact on local communities. Pollution is affecting not only the Kok River, but also the Ruak, Sai, and Mekong. Fishing and daily life have suffered, and the problem continues to spread.

As a member of the Upper Mekong Basin committee, Dr. Sathien is especially concerned about health risks from heavy metals, which may not cause immediate symptoms because contamination levels are still moderate.

Health effects depend on individual factors like age and the immune system. He warned that, over time, chronic exposure to these pollutants could lead to cancers and other illnesses.

Dr. Sathien pointed out that while provincial officials are doing their best, their authority is limited to collecting and testing samples and reporting results. A more organized, system-wide response is still lacking.

He also noted that the government’s response to cross-border pollution remains unclear, even after more than two months. International guidelines suggest three main approaches: control at the source, monitor and restore as pollution moves downstream, and support affected communities.

While residents are taking action, there has yet to be a clear, determined response from the government or the prime minister. The public is still waiting to see a real commitment to solving the problem.

Related News: