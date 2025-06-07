Chiang Rai Prison Warden Raised Concerns Over Unsafe Water for 4000 Inmates

CHIANG RAI – The warden at Doi Hang Central Prison in Chiang Rai has raised concerns over unsafe water for the 4000 inmates. The prison, located beside the Kok River, produces its water using raw water from the river and underground wells.

Recent reports revealed that heavy metal levels in the water exceed safety standards, however, water from the river is filtered before use.

Mr. Phatphong Jaiklongklaew, the warden of Chiang Rai Central Prison, explained that water testing was carried out on 9 April and 3 May by the Chiang Rai Medical Science Centre. The prison uses two water sources: the Kok River and groundwater.

Both sources had lead levels above the Department of Health’s standards. Arsenic and cadmium levels were found to be below the limits.

The most recent tests found lead at 0.011 mg/L (the safe limit is 0.01 mg/L). Groundwater had 0.018 mg/L of lead. The prison has reported these findings to the Department of Corrections and is working on upgrading filtration systems.

They have added more alum to help settle out contaminants and plan to retest the water soon. In the short term, the prison has requested funds for a new reverse osmosis filtration system, costing about 400,000 baht, which can provide clean water for all 4,000 inmates.

For the medium term, the prison plans to separate the supply pipes for groundwater and river water. This means they can stop using one source if a problem is found. They also intend to replace the iron covers of the water tanks, as these may contribute to contamination.

Long-term plans include working with the Provincial Waterworks Authority to expand the main water supply to the prison. Many nearby homes in Doi Hang also lack access to piped water, so this expansion would benefit the whole area.

Letters have been sent to request this support, and the prison will keep the Chiang Rai Governor updated.

The prison is also asking for advice and staff support from the Waterworks Authority, Medical Science Centre, and public health officials to improve water safety and monitor any health issues among inmates. They are watching for signs of illness related to heavy metals and are testing the blood of long-term inmates.

At the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) office, Commissioner Sayamol Kaiyurawong shared that the NHRC has written to the Prime Minister. The letter details the problem, its impact, and recommendations for protecting human rights related to cross-border environmental issues. Over the past two years, pollution in the Kok and Sai rivers has become worse.

The main cause is mining for gold and rare earth metals by foreign companies upstream in Shan State, Myanmar. Harmful chemicals are used in these mining processes, and waste containing arsenic, cadmium, and mercury is washed into the rivers, affecting water quality in Thailand.

Sayamol warned that even small amounts of arsenic, if people are exposed over time, can cause serious health problems. These include skin diseases, nerve damage, blocked blood vessels, a higher risk of cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, memory loss, and problems with child development. Pregnant women face higher risks of miscarriage or premature birth.

The NHRC has stated that this situation violates the right to live in a healthy environment and to have clean water and food, as outlined in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

Pollution stops people from accessing safe water and food, and makes social inequality worse, particularly for vulnerable groups. If this problem isn’t fixed quickly, the cost of living will rise for families, the economy will suffer, and the government will face higher costs for health care and environmental recovery.

The NHRC suggests that the Cabinet should direct agencies to act on their recommendations quickly. First, within Thailand, the Pollution Control Department should work with other agencies to test water and soil more often in high-risk areas.

The results should be shared with the public in clear language, with advice on how to stay safe. There should be faster and wider-reaching warning systems. The Ministry of Public Health should check the health of people at risk, especially for illnesses linked to heavy metals, and provide screening at no cost. A health database should be set up to track long-term impacts.

The NHRC also recommends that the Provincial Waterworks Authority, local governments, and the Ministry of Interior provide backup clean drinking water in affected areas and make plans to find safer water sources. Village water systems should be improved.

The Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism, along with other relevant agencies, should assess the impact on farming and tourism, and support those affected with short-term help and advice on how to adapt.

The government should fund projects to remove toxins and restore polluted rivers. This includes protecting forests, wetlands, and riverside plants to help the ecosystem recover.

A main water committee should coordinate efforts, and the National Water Resources Committee should update Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai’s local water subcommittees to include community, academic, and government members. Local action plans should involve communities from the ground up and use fair water management.

On international action, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Natural Resources, and the National Water Resources Office should work together to negotiate with countries responsible for the pollution.

They should push for an end to the mining operations causing the problem, using both bilateral and regional cooperation. Parent companies should be held responsible for fixing the damage and compensating those affected, following UN guidelines for business and human rights.

