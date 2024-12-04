Chiang Rai Prison Launches “Bus Cafe” Rehabilitation Project

Chiang Rai Central Prison has launched the “Bus Cafe,” an expansion of the already successful “Hap Phai Cafe,” which allows inmates to develop skills and generate income.

Mr. Phatsapong Jaiklaengklaew, Commander of Chiang Rai Central Prison, said the “Bus Cafe” project is part of the vocational training approach for inmates nearing release, which prepares them to return to society with quality.

It reflects Chiang Rai Central Prison’s intention to help inmates develop life skills that enable them to rely on themselves, including gaining understanding and support from society to return good people to the community.

He said that after launching “Hap Phai Cafe by Klang Chiang Rai” on July 8, 2024, the shop has become popular among the public and tourists. Therefore, establishing “Bus Cafe” is considered an important step forward.

The Bus Cafe is a renovated decommissioned prison bus located under shady tamarind trees. It has been completely renovated and decorated to be a place for sitting, sipping coffee and viewing artworks.

It will offer beverages such as tea, fresh coffee from Doi Chang Mountaintop, and bakery products that have passed the Clean Food Good Taste standard.

Mr. Phatsapong said the Bus cafe would be open seven days a week and that the Chiang Rai Central Prison invites the public and tourists who are interested in coming and tasting the coffee, supporting the inmates’ artwork, and encouraging them in every step of their journey back to society with hope and new opportunities.

