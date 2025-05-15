Chiang Rai and Phayao 1020 Highway Junction Officially Opens

Chiang Rai – The road connecting the Route 1020 junction to Ban Kiw Kaeo, spanning over 43 km between Chiang Rai and Phayao, is now open to the public. The project, now fully finished, supports travel and transport between Thailand, Laos, and China.

It also encourages tourism within the area and with neighbouring countries.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, shared the news after receiving updates from the Department of Rural Roads. The route links Thoeng District in Chiang Rai to Chun District in Phayao, acting as a key connection for the upper northern region.

This new road will improve trade and tourism between provinces and across borders. With both Phayao and Chiang Rai bordering Myanmar and Laos, and a direct route to southern China, this road allows goods to move more easily and helps control costs. It’s designed to handle more traffic, supporting the growth of the regional economy.

Montri Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, explained that the project covers 43.7 km in total. The work was split into two sections: upgrading 9.4 km of the existing Phayao 4025 road, and building 34.3 km of new road.

The finished road has two to four lanes, each 3.5 metres wide, with 2.5 metres shoulders. The project also includes one large reinforced concrete bridge and 12 smaller bridges, drainage systems, safety equipment, traffic lights, and street lighting. The total budget was 1,199 million baht.

This road not only connects provinces and neighbouring countries, but also gives a shortcut from Chiang Khong to Bangkok, allowing drivers to avoid Chiang Kham and Chun. This new route reduces travel by about 20 km when using Route 1020.

It makes journeys between Chiang Rai and Phayao quicker and easier. People travelling using the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Chiang Khong – Huay Xai) will also benefit, with faster access and timely delivery of goods.

Related News: