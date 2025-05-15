Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai and Phayao 1020 Highway Junction Officially Opens

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Highway 1020 Chiang Rai and Phayao
This new road will improve trade and tourism between provinces and across borders.

Chiang Rai – The road connecting the Route 1020 junction to Ban Kiw Kaeo, spanning over 43 km between Chiang Rai and Phayao, is now open to the public. The project, now fully finished, supports travel and transport between Thailand, Laos, and China.

It also encourages tourism within the area and with neighbouring countries.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, shared the news after receiving updates from the Department of Rural Roads. The route links Thoeng District in Chiang Rai to Chun District in Phayao, acting as a key connection for the upper northern region.

Chiang Rai and Phayao

This new road will improve trade and tourism between provinces and across borders. With both Phayao and Chiang Rai bordering Myanmar and Laos, and a direct route to southern China, this road allows goods to move more easily and helps control costs. It’s designed to handle more traffic, supporting the growth of the regional economy.

Montri Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, explained that the project covers 43.7 km in total. The work was split into two sections: upgrading 9.4 km of the existing Phayao 4025 road, and building 34.3 km of new road.

Chiang Rai and Phayao

The finished road has two to four lanes, each 3.5 metres wide, with 2.5 metres shoulders. The project also includes one large reinforced concrete bridge and 12 smaller bridges, drainage systems, safety equipment, traffic lights, and street lighting. The total budget was 1,199 million baht.

This road not only connects provinces and neighbouring countries, but also gives a shortcut from Chiang Khong to Bangkok, allowing drivers to avoid Chiang Kham and Chun. This new route reduces travel by about 20 km when using Route 1020.

It makes journeys between Chiang Rai and Phayao quicker and easier. People travelling using the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Chiang Khong – Huay Xai) will also benefit, with faster access and timely delivery of goods.

Related News:

Chiang Rai Highway’s Completes Chiang Khong-Thoeng Bypass

Police Arrest One Woman and Two Men for Ketamine Trafficking in Chiang Rai
Pickup Plunges Off Cliff in Chiang Rai, Killing 3 and Seriously Injuring 4 Children
Chiang Rai Governor Announces Province Ready for Tourism
Driver Dies after Truck Crashes on Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway
Chiang Rai School Kids Praised for Donate 200 Blankets to the Red Cross
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Chiang Rai Police Chiang Rai Police Seize 578 Kilograms of Crystal Meth
Next Article Beauty Influencer Valeria Marquez Killed During TikTok Livestream in Zapopan, Mexico Beauty Influencer Valeria Marquez Killed During TikTok Livestream in Zapopan, Mexico

Soi Dog

Trending News

strip gold mining Myanmar
Wa Army in Myanmar Expands Gold Mining Despite Kok River Pollution
News
Forest Ranger Shoots Supervisor and Colleague in Chiang Mai
Forest Ranger Shoots Supervisor and Colleague in Chiang Mai
Crime
Beauty Influencer Valeria Marquez Killed During TikTok Livestream in Zapopan, Mexico
Beauty Influencer Valeria Marquez Killed During TikTok Livestream in Zapopan, Mexico
World News
Chiang Rai Police
Chiang Rai Police Seize 578 Kilograms of Crystal Meth
Crime

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App