CHIANG RAI – On Sunday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke about the recent floods in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai and said her government was monitoring the situation and working with the Chiang Rai Governor and local authorities.

She said local teams have set up mobile kitchens to support residents affected by the flooding, and that thankfully, there have been no deaths reported this time. The Prime Minister said a quick recovery came from good water drainage, using lessons learned from last year’s floods.

She told teams to prepare better, aiming to stop past problems from happening again and to make future floods less severe.

There has also been work to clear and deepen water channels since last year’s floods. This made the recent flooding less serious than before. Thai authorities have been speaking with Myanmar officials about keeping the river clear along the 20-kilometre border stretch.

Thailand has already started, but Myanmar faces delays due to a recent earthquake. Still, Thai officials from the Foreign Ministry and military have kept up talks and coordination.

During the upcoming ASEAN meeting, the Prime Minister said she will speak privately with Myanmar’s leaders to fast-track these plans. The goal is to manage water flow well so that people are not affected in Chiang Rai.

She will also discuss the issue of toxic substances in the Kok River. Any updates from these talks will be shared with the public.

However, critics say talking to Myanmar officials from the Junta Government won’t resolve much, as the mining in the Shan State, that is source of the flooding and contamination of the Kok and Sai rivers is controlled by the WA State Army that uses the money paid by Chinese miners to fund its ongoing conflict with the Myanmar Junta Government.

Many believe the problem must be resolved through talks with Beijing to pressure the Chinese miners and the Wa State Army to work with the Thai Government and Chiang Rai officials to end the flooding problems, and put a stop to the polluting of the rivers.

Meanwhile, many groups are working in Mae Sai to help the area recover now that the water has receded. The Chiang Rai Governor has also ordered a special command centre to manage the situation and focus on early warnings to stop repeat floods.

After the floods hit four riverside villages on 24 May, water levels have returned to normal. Teams are now clearing mud and helping people rebuild their homes, making sure future rains won’t cause blockages.

The recovery effort is split into four zones: Zone A covers the Saim Lom Joy community with help from local officials, Zone B is Ko Sai with the 37th Military Circle, Zone C is Mai Lung Khon with the Tak Army Task Force, and Zone D is Muang Daeng with local government and village leaders.

Soldiers and volunteers are cleaning homes and removing mud and dirty water. The water supply has been restored. Army engineers have sealed leaks that previously let water into two communities, and flood barriers have been reinforced. Extra water pumps from the Army, the disaster prevention office, and Chiang Rai’s provincial administration have been installed.

Governor Charin Thongsuk has been meeting officials to keep track of the situation and prepare for more rain. He ordered a special centre in Mae Sai to handle every aspect, especially sharing warnings and information.

He wants alerts to go out using all channels, including mobile units and loudspeakers, at any time if there’s a problem, so people know what’s happening right away.

