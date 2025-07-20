Heavy Rain Alert Issues for Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its fifth warning about heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds, with the effects expected between 20 and 24 July. People in affected areas should watch out for flash floods and sudden run-off.

The warning covers much of Thailand, including the North, Northeast, Central, East and the western side of the South. The risk is due to a monsoon trough moving across northern Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, along with a strong southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Heavy, sometimes intense, downpours are likely in many places.

Residents of Chiang Rai and other northern provinces should take care, especially in foothill areas, places near waterways and lowlands where water may rise quickly.

Provinces Likely to Face Heavy Rain

20 July 2025

North: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket

21 July 2025

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, as well as Bangkok and surrounding areas

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga

22–24 July 2025

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phang Nga

For safety, prepare for possible flooding or the need to move to higher ground if the situation turns critical. Give special attention to updates from the Thai Meteorological Department. You can get the latest details at www.tmd.go.th or ring 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.

