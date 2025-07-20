Chiang Rai Employes Prison Inmates to Clean Canals to Reduce Flood Risks

CHIANG RAI – Central Chiang Rai has joined forces with Chiang Rai Provincial Prison to launch the “Canal Cleaning for Community” initiative. The project aims to provide inmates with job training and income while addressing recurring flooding in the area. The official launch took place on 18 July 2025.

The area around Central Chiang Rai has long been plagued by floods each rainy season. Blocked drainage channels, filled with debris and rubbish, leave the community vulnerable. Central Chiang Rai’s management realized that fixing this required more than just their resources.

By connecting with the provincial prison, they found an opportunity to support rehabilitation for inmates while helping the local neighbourhood.

On the morning of 18 July 2025, the atmosphere at Chiang Rai Provincial Prison was different from usual. Central Chiang Rai’s director, Saiyan Nakbun, and senior staff attended the project’s opening ceremony.

They handed over a 10,000 baht grant to Nawarat Chanjirasatamee, the prison’s acting commander. This funding does more than cover project costs; it gives hope and opportunity to inmates looking for a fresh start.

Supporting Local Communities

“Canal Cleaning for Community” focuses on clearing and deepening over 450 metres of public drainage ditches, covering an area of 1,800 square metres near the shopping centre.

Work includes surveying the area, planning, preparing equipment and then carrying out the cleaning in stages. Selected inmates, trained and ready, will take on these jobs.

The expected outcomes go beyond fixing flood problems. The project will improve the look of the area, boost drainage efficiency and help protect residents’ health by reducing stagnant water.

This scheme offers more than just work for inmates. It lets them build skills and gain confidence, while doing something meaningful for society. Saiyan Nakbun explained that Central Chiang Rai is committed to supporting the local community for the long term.

The partnership with the prison is not just about tackling environmental challenges, but also about offering support and encouragement to inmates. The idea is simple: provide chances, and people can create better futures.

By seeing inmates as people with untapped potential instead of a social burden, the project shifts attitudes and opens doors for re-entry into society.

This project builds on a year of strong ties between Central Chiang Rai and the provincial prison. Central Chiang Rai has already offered space on the ground floor, free of charge, for the prison to sell craft items made by inmates. This not only provides income but also helps inmates feel valued and recognized for their abilities.

Reducing Flooding in Chiang Rai

Central Chiang Rai supports the canal cleaning effort in many ways, not just with money. They cover labour costs, provide meals and drinks, and ensure safety and welfare for all involved. Letting inmates work outside prison takes careful planning and close attention to detail, and the teams involved work together to keep things running smoothly.

Results can be seen both in the short and long term. Clearing the canal should reduce local flooding, making life easier for residents and businesses. Better drainage means less risk of waterborne illnesses and a safer environment.

In the long run, giving inmates a chance to contribute helps lower rates of repeat offending. By building skills and confidence, inmates can see their value and have a reason to build a future.

This approach can inspire others to pursue corporate social responsibility projects that offer real benefits, not just box-ticking. Addressing social challenges in a practical way sets a new standard for community work.

Working with inmates on community projects comes with challenges. Security is a top concern, and coordination between different organizations must be strong. Some residents may worry about having inmates work outside, even if they have been carefully chosen for the job.

Central Chiang Rai hopes that “Canal Cleaning for Community” can become a model for other places. By focusing on environmental needs, social opportunity and personal development, communities can become fairer and stronger.

This project shows what’s possible when the private and public sectors work towards the same goal. With clear aims and the right approach, real progress and new hope can be created for people who are often overlooked.

For Chiang Rai and its residents, this effort brings not just improvements to drainage but sparks new cooperation for a better future.

