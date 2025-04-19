Chiang Rai Police Report Fewer Accidents and Deaths During Songkran 2025

Authorities in Chiang Rai have shared that accident and death rates dropped during the “seven dangerous days” of Songkran this year. They also seized over one million methamphetamine pills during the same period.

On Friday, Chiang Rai police released data on road accidents during Songkran’s key holiday week. There were 47 accidents, leaving 44 people injured and 10 dead.

Most crashes occurred because of speeding, drink-driving, poor visibility, drivers cutting in front of others, and bad road conditions. Most accidents involved motorbikes (38 cases), private cars (8), and one agricultural vehicle. Accidents peaked between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Police, said that the focus during Songkran was on road safety and stopping drunk driving. Police worked hard to enforce the law and caught 956 people for drunk driving across the province.

Because of this strong police presence, accidents were down compared to last year. In 2023, the same period saw 82 accidents. This year, officials set a target of no more than 68, but only 47 occurred. Injuries dropped from 71 last year to 44 this year, and deaths fell from 17 to 10, matching the police’s goal.

While traffic accidents nationwide killed 200 people during six days in the Songkran festival holiday period from April 11 to 16, with Bangkok recording the highest number of road fatalities.

Police also managed traffic for those travelling during the festival, aiming to keep locals and visitors safe on the roads. Most accidents happened between 11 and 17 April. The fatalities resulted from 1,377 traffic accidents in which 1,362 people were injured.

Another key job for the Chiang Rai police was protecting people’s safety and property, while watching out for crime. With some officers busy with traffic duties, police kept an eye on possible offences like drug smuggling.

Special teams set up checkpoints and seized over one million methamphetamine pills and nearly 100 kilograms of ketamine in Mae Sai district. Recently, officers at Mae Suai Police Station seized another 200,000 meth tablets hidden in a car.

The suspects tried to hide the drugs with metal plates, but police caught them after tracking their movements, as the car had passed through checkpoints before. The Chiang Rai police plan to keep following up to arrest others involved in these crimes.

