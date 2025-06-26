Chiang Rai’s Cannabis Shops Face Uncertain Future as Laws Tightened

CHIANG RAI – The once-bright neon lights of Chiang Rai’s 20 cannabis shops now flicker with uncertainty after Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin signed a nationwide order that bans dispensaries from selling cannabis without a valid medical prescription.

This decision signals a major change in Thailand’s approach to the cannabis industry. Plans to list cannabis buds as a controlled plant have also been announced, putting the future of local shop owners, growers, and workers at risk.

These moves have reignited debates over public health, the economy, and what lies ahead for legal cannabis in Thailand.

Thailand made headlines in June 2022 as the first Asian country to remove criminal penalties for cannabis. The Bhumjaithai Party, led by then-Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, pushed for this change to boost tourism, farming, and health innovation.

Chiang Rai, known for its green hills and culture, soon saw 20 dispensaries open across the province. Shops popped up everywhere from the Night Bazaar to the Kok River, offering everything from dried buds to cannabis edibles. Both locals and visitors brought energy and money into the city.

Across Thailand, the cannabis sector was expected to exceed $1.2 billion by 2025, according to the Thai Chamber of Commerce. In Chiang Rai, owners like Nattapong Srisuk of Green Leaf Dispensary reported monthly sales between ฿200,000 and ฿500,000 depending on tourist numbers.

“Cannabis gave Chiang Rai new life,” Nattapong explained. “Visitors came for more than just the sights, and young people found jobs. Farmers also got a new source of income.”

Yet the absence of strong rules after legalisation led to over 11,200 dispensaries nationwide, many with little oversight. In Chiang Rai, some shops ignored bans on selling to minors and pregnant women, which led to public complaints. The new rule requiring prescriptions aims to limit recreational use and return the focus to medical cannabis, but shop owners now face big changes.

Prescription Rules Bring Challenges

Health Minister Somsak’s order means buyers must show a doctor’s prescription and a medical note outlining their condition to buy cannabis. Shops must also hire a medical expert and pass monthly checks, with repeated breaches leading to licence loss. There is a grace period for compliance, but the timeline remains unclear, adding more stress for business owners.

Shop owners in Chiang Rai worry the prescription rule will be tough to meet. “Most of our customers are tourists who don’t have local doctors,” said Ploy Chanthara, who owns Herbal Haven. “How will they get a prescription? For small shops like ours, hiring a medical expert is too expensive.” Around 80% of her sales come from recreational users, so her shop could close if the rule stays in place.

The Department of Traditional and Alternative Medicine plans to run random checks and offer online training for doctors and shop staff. Critics say the region lacks the medical infrastructure needed to support widespread prescriptions. “We don’t have enough doctors trained in cannabis treatment here,” said Dr. Supachai Klang, a Chiang Rai doctor. “This policy expects a system that isn’t ready.”

Cannabis Health Worries and Pushback

Calls for stricter rules come from rising worries about cannabis use and its social effects. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board found a sharp rise in cannabis addiction after legalisation, especially among teens. In Roi Et province, officials reported children under 15 using cannabis, which led to nationwide checks on illegal shops.

Chiang Rai’s local leaders have voiced similar concerns. “We saw teenagers using cannabis openly in some places,” said village headman Somsak Chaiyaporn. “This isn’t what we wanted for our province.”

The Pheu Thai Party, which leads the current government, called for tougher controls on recreational cannabis during its campaign, citing health and addiction risks. Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsab said the new rules aim to stop “easy access for children and the public,” in line with the country’s anti-drug stance.

A rise in cannabis smuggling involving tourists—over 800 cases at Thai airports last year—has also prompted officials to tighten restrictions to safeguard the country’s image.

Political Disputes and Community Concerns

The new rules have angered cannabis supporters and the Bhumjaithai Party, who accuse Pheu Thai of turning the issue into a political battle. Bhumjaithai’s own Cannabis Control Bill, which aimed to regulate the sector instead of restrict it, was dismissed by Somsak as “just a dream.”

Activist Chokwan “Kitty” Chopaka described the prescription rule as a “political hostage,” predicting that up to 90% of licensed shops could close. Shop owners in Chiang Rai plan to rally at the Health Ministry next month to protest.

Farmers who switched crops at the government’s urging feel let down. “We did what the government told us and grew cannabis,” said Wichai Promsuk, who changed his rice paddies to cannabis fields. “Now it feels like they’re taking everything away.” Over 1.1 million households signed up to grow cannabis, with many in Chiang Rai now depending on it for income.

As Chiang Rai’s dispensaries try to adapt, the province’s economy hangs in the balance. Many believe rules can be tightened without closing down a sector that has helped tourism and farming. “We want sensible rules, not total bans,” said Nattapong. “If managed well, cannabis can still benefit Chiang Rai.”

Minister Somsak has hinted that cannabis could soon be classified as a narcotic again, which would hit the sector even harder. For now, dispensaries are looking at new options, such as forming partnerships with doctors or shifting to hemp products. Still, the future remains very uncertain. “We built everything around cannabis,” said Ploy, “and now we’re waiting to see if our businesses can last.”

The next few months will show how Chiang Rai’s cannabis community copes with these changes. For a province that put hope in the cannabis boom, the way forward is far from clear.

Related News: