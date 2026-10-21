Chiang Rai Student Wins National Speed Math Contest

CHIANG RAI – Congradulations!! Amin Jin, a seventh-grade student at Chiang Rai Municipal School 6, has just won a major national math contest. She took first place at The Genius Thailand speed math competition. The exciting event was held at Phu Klong Hill in Phayao province on October 19, 2026.

Amin showed amazing skill and speed during the intense contest. She scored an impressive 98 out of 100 points, beating out many other talented students. Her high score proves she has great focus and a real gift for numbers. Because of this win, she is now recognized as a top math student.

Key Takeaways

Amin Jin, a seventh-grade student from Chiang Rai, won a national speed math contest with a near-perfect score of 98.

The prestigious Genius Thailand competition took place on October 19, 2026, in Phayao province.

Amin will now proudly represent Thailand at an upcoming international mathematics competition in Japan.

This victory is just the beginning of a much larger journey for the young math star. By winning the national title, Amin has earned the high honor of representing Thailand on a global level. She is now getting ready to travel and compete in an international math tournament in Japan. This event will give her a chance to show her skills to the world.

Teachers and Family Proud

Competing overseas is a huge step for any young student. However, her teachers feel confident that she is fully ready for the challenge. She spends hours every week practicing complex math problems to keep her mind sharp. This level of dedication is exactly what it takes to succeed internationally.

Teachers and friends at Chiang Rai Municipal School 6 are thrilled about her massive success. They believe her hard work and daily dedication will inspire other local youth to study hard.

Seeing a local girl reach the global stage shows that anyone can achieve their big dreams. Furthermore, local education officials hope to see more students follow her path.

Amin’s school and community have been very supportive throughout her exciting academic journey. They are cheering her on as she prepares for the big event overseas. As she gets ready for her next challenge, the whole country is rooting for her.

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