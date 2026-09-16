Chiang Rai News

Army Rushes to Fix Mae Sai Flood Wall Before the River Peaks

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Army Rushes to Fix Mae Sai Flood

Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Heavy rains are threatening homes and businesses in Mae Sai. In response, local troops and volunteers are working fast to repair a critical flood wall. The main goal is to stop the Sai River from spilling over its banks. If the water rises too high, it could flood the town’s busy economic areas.

Major General Chakrawi Seniworayut leads this urgent emergency response effort. He directs the 37th Military Circle and local Royal Volunteer forces. A team of soldiers is currently supporting the 3rd Development Division. They are working closely together from September 14 to September 16 to secure the barrier.

Key Takeaways

  • Soldiers are rushing to repair a damaged flood wall in Mae Sai.
  • The urgent work aims to protect homes and local border businesses.
  • Teams are using rock-filled gabion boxes and sandbags for extra strength.

Army Rushes to Fix Mae Sai FloodReinforcing the River Banks

Yesterday marked the second full day of this crucial mission. The team worked hard from early morning until late afternoon. They focused their efforts on Zone B1, right next to the local government buildings. Local officials also joined the troops to help with the heavy lifting.

The river’s strong currents had damaged several parts of the barrier. To fix this, workers are using sturdy sandbags and wire boxes filled with rocks. These tools help absorb the force of the rushing water. You can follow local Chiang Rai flood updates to stay informed on the situation.

Army Rushes to Fix Mae Sai Flood

Mae Sai is a busy border town that relies heavily on daily trade. A severe flood would pause local businesses and cause massive property damage. Shoppers and merchants need safe, dry streets to keep the local market running smoothly. This makes the soldiers’ hard work even more important for the community’s future.

The volunteer spirit in the area is truly shining through right now. Military teams are lifting heavy stones side by side with the local residents. The final day of the repair project wraps up today, September 16. Everyone hopes the new flood wall will hold strong against the coming heavy rains.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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