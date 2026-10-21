Over 1.3M Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai Drug Busts

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – Thai authorities seized over 1.3 million methamphetamine pills in two massive operations across Chiang Mai on October 20, 2026. Border Patrol Police and the military led the coordinated crackdowns in the Chiang Dao and Fang districts. These separate raids highlight the ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking in northern Thailand.

The largest seizure occurred deep in a wildlife sanctuary forest in Chiang Dao. Border Patrol Police Company 335 arrested two suspects trying to smuggle approximately one million meth pills. Officials swiftly secured the massive illicit cargo before it could reach major distribution networks. This bust marks a major victory for local law enforcement.

Key Takeaways

Authorities seized a combined total of over 1.3 million meth pills across two districts in Chiang Mai.

Border Patrol Police arrested two suspects attempting to transport one million pills through a Chiang Dao forest.

The military recovered an additional 372,000 pills after a smuggler abandoned their motorcycle at a Fang checkpoint.

Chiang Dao Forest Operation

Following the Chiang Dao operation, police leaders held a press conference at the Company 335 headquarters in Thung Khao Phuang. Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Rangsiman Songkrotham and Superintendent Pol. Col. Phadungkiat Pantharanonthaka presented the seized drugs. Representatives from local administration and the military also attended to show united support. The two arrested suspects are now facing serious legal proceedings.

Just hours earlier, a second major operation unfolded in the Fang district at 4:00 AM. A cavalry unit set up a security checkpoint near the Doi Ang Khang intersection on Highway 1249. They spotted a suspicious individual driving a gray Honda Wave motorcycle without license plates. When officers signaled the driver to stop, the situation quickly escalated.

Pre-Dawn Checkpoint Seizure

The suspect abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the darkness, using their knowledge of the local terrain to escape. Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, troops discovered a rainbow-colored sack holding 248,000 meth pills. They also found a black and red backpack containing another 124,000 pills. This brought the early morning seizure to a total of 372,000 illicit tablets.

Later that morning, military officials gathered to inspect the recovered evidence. Maj. Gen. Sathit Wainon assigned Col. Nattha Nuansonchai to lead the official media briefing. All confiscated drugs and the motorcycle were immediately handed over to the Fang Police Station. Authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the escaped smuggler.

These recent drug busts highlight the critical importance of strong border security in northern Thailand. Smugglers frequently use the rugged, mountainous terrain of Chiang Mai to move contraband. Collaborative efforts between military units, border patrol police, and local agencies remain vital for public safety.

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