Chiang Mai News

Over 1.3M Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai Drug Busts

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – Thai authorities seized over 1.3 million methamphetamine pills in two massive operations across Chiang Mai on October 20, 2026. Border Patrol Police and the military led the coordinated crackdowns in the Chiang Dao and Fang districts. These separate raids highlight the ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking in northern Thailand.

The largest seizure occurred deep in a wildlife sanctuary forest in Chiang Dao. Border Patrol Police Company 335 arrested two suspects trying to smuggle approximately one million meth pills. Officials swiftly secured the massive illicit cargo before it could reach major distribution networks. This bust marks a major victory for local law enforcement.

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities seized a combined total of over 1.3 million meth pills across two districts in Chiang Mai.
  • Border Patrol Police arrested two suspects attempting to transport one million pills through a Chiang Dao forest.
  • The military recovered an additional 372,000 pills after a smuggler abandoned their motorcycle at a Fang checkpoint.

Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai

Chiang Dao Forest Operation

Following the Chiang Dao operation, police leaders held a press conference at the Company 335 headquarters in Thung Khao Phuang. Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Rangsiman Songkrotham and Superintendent Pol. Col. Phadungkiat Pantharanonthaka presented the seized drugs. Representatives from local administration and the military also attended to show united support. The two arrested suspects are now facing serious legal proceedings.

Just hours earlier, a second major operation unfolded in the Fang district at 4:00 AM. A cavalry unit set up a security checkpoint near the Doi Ang Khang intersection on Highway 1249. They spotted a suspicious individual driving a gray Honda Wave motorcycle without license plates. When officers signaled the driver to stop, the situation quickly escalated.

Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai

Pre-Dawn Checkpoint Seizure

The suspect abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the darkness, using their knowledge of the local terrain to escape. Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, troops discovered a rainbow-colored sack holding 248,000 meth pills. They also found a black and red backpack containing another 124,000 pills. This brought the early morning seizure to a total of 372,000 illicit tablets.

Later that morning, military officials gathered to inspect the recovered evidence. Maj. Gen. Sathit Wainon assigned Col. Nattha Nuansonchai to lead the official media briefing. All confiscated drugs and the motorcycle were immediately handed over to the Fang Police Station. Authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the escaped smuggler.

These recent drug busts highlight the critical importance of strong border security in northern Thailand. Smugglers frequently use the rugged, mountainous terrain of Chiang Mai to move contraband. Collaborative efforts between military units, border patrol police, and local agencies remain vital for public safety.

 Trending News:

Chiang Mai Mother Gives Birth to Rare Identical Quadruplets

Chiang Mai’s Freedom 250 Fair Celebrates US Ties

Chiang Mai Air Quality at Dangerous Levels, Health Alerts Issued
Chiang Mai Soldiers Seize Meth and Raw Opium in Jungle Hut
Police Seize 1.8 Million Meth Tablets at Chiang Mai Bus Terminal
Chiang Mai Police Called Over Drunk American Woman
Chiang Mai Woman Devastated After Australian Allegedly Trashes Her Rental Home
Share This Article
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
Follow:
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
Previous Article Phu Chi Fa Mountain Chiang Rai Tourists Flood Phu Chi Fa: Officials Issue New Guidelines
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Phu Chi Fa Mountain Chiang Rai
Tourists Flood Phu Chi Fa: Officials Issue New Guidelines
Thailand News
Retired Chiang Rai Teacher Exposes Alleged School Fraud
Retired Chiang Rai Teacher Exposes Alleged School Fraud
Chiang Rai News
Thailand Gas Prices, fuel prices
Fuel Prices Rise in Thailand: Fuel Price Update
Business
China’s New Long March: Why its Modernization
China’s March to Modernization and Its Demanding Journey
China
Chiang Rai Temples
Chiang Rai Temples 2026: Famous Temples, Ancient Temples and Temple Routes
Chiang Rai Guide
Light weight jacket
How Lightweight Jackets Differ From Insulated Outerwear
Learning
Thailand Records a Rise in Homeless Westerners
Thailand Records a Rise in Homeless Westerners
Expat Life & Living
China's Dominance of the Global Humanoid Robot Race
China Dominates of the Global Humanoid Robot Race
Tech
China's 3 Quarter Export Boom
China’s 3 Quarter Export Rise Masks Domestic Risks
China
Singapore Savings Bonds
Singapore Savings Bonds 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.45%
Finance

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google