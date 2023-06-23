Ocean RE Joins Insurtech Insights to Drive Technological Innovation in the Insurance Market

Guillermo Eslava, CEO of Ocean RE, represented the reinsurer at the new edition of the Insurtech Insights USA 2023 conference. This event, held in early June, brought together industry benchmarks and startups that are challenging the insurance market. The conference aims to create mutual business opportunities and promote growth in the insurance market each year.

Insurtech Insights is recognized as one of the leading insurance technology communities, connecting industry professionals around the world. This event, held annually, brings together attendees from established Insurtech companies, senior executives from leading insurers and reinsurers, investors and startups.

This conference is held in various locations around the world, including London, New York and Singapore, providing a platform for participants to connect and share knowledge in a variety of ways, such as through podcasts and keynotes.

At this year’s Insurtech Insights USA, Guillermo Eslava led reinsurer Ocean RE’s participation in the conference. Eslava is recognized as an expert in the insurance and reinsurance industry, and his experience in strategic management has supported Ocean RE in continuing to position itself as a benchmark in the sector and boost its internationalization.

Thus, with the aim of continuing to promote innovation in technology within the industry, Ocean RE has invested resources in technology during the first months of the year through its agreement with the leader in catastrophe risk solutions and modeling, Moody’s RMS. By implementing solutions based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, the reinsurer is able to enhance the development of opportunities and expand its client portfolio.

Ocean RE’s participation in the Insurtech Insights USA 2023 conference reinforces its commitment to be a leader in innovation for the insurance industry. By strengthening strategic partnerships with startups and other leading companies, Ocean RE seeks to drive the development of advanced solutions that address current and future market challenges.

Ocean RE builds its presence in the competitive international reinsurance marketplace

Ocean RE is a leading company specializing in the insurance and reinsurance sector, with a strong focus on non-CAT P&C business segments. With an outstanding presence in more than 135 countries around the world, the reinsurer continues to expand into new strategic markets and diversify its portfolio through alliances and partnerships.

The main objective behind Ocean RE’s globalization plan is to broaden its reach to provide fast, transparent and tailored assistance to its clients, boost Latin American underwriting research and approach new scenarios that will allow them to foster sustained growth in the industry.

Similarly, Ocean RE is strengthening its business through networking activities and cultivating business relationships at high-profile industry events. This is evidenced by its participation in world-renowned events, such as DWIC 2023 and Insurtech Insights USA 2023, where it had the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share knowledge and establish strategic alliances.