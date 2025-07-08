Cabinet Scuttles Controveral Casino Bill Days Before Scheduled Debate

BANGKOK – The Cabinet has removed the draft Integrated Entertainment Complex bill, often called the ‘casino bill’, from the House of Representatives’ debate schedule. This plan was a major initiative under the Pheu Thai-led government, headed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub explained after the Cabinet meeting that the Finance Ministry had requested this move.

With the bill withdrawn, the government’s efforts to introduce a complex featuring a casino in Thailand have come to an end. The proposal faced strong opposition and frequent protests, even though officials argued it would bring investment, tackle illegal gambling, and boost tourism.

The government maintained that any casino would only make up 10% of the complex, while the remaining 90% would include attractions like amusement parks, water parks, theatres, sports venues, and man-made scenic areas.

Paetongtarn announced this project as part of her policy when she became prime minister in September last year, although she is now suspended from her role.

Casino Bill Initially Approved

The Cabinet gave the casino bill initial approval on 13 March and asked the Council of State to review it urgently, taking into account suggestions from relevant departments and the screening committee.

In April, Paetongtarn said the first reading in Parliament, set for the next day, would be delayed due to other priorities. She stressed at the time that the bill had not been dropped, just postponed, and would return to Parliament in July.

After the Cabinet reshuffle on 30 June, when new ministers took office, the Cabinet Secretariat reviewed the bill again and agreed with the Finance Ministry’s call to pull it from consideration.

Jirayu said the decision also reflected the need for more time to address the bill’s wide social impact and encourage public input. He added that this was the right step, given the circumstances.

Political commentators believe the move relates to Pheu Thai’s narrow majority in Parliament, following the Bhumjaithai Party’s departure from the coalition.

The situation has been made more difficult by Paetongtarn’s suspension, ordered by the Constitutional Court after accusations of breaching the ethical code in connection with a leaked conversation with Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat told reporters, “We accept that now is not the right time.” He added, “It’s unfortunate. This delay means a missed opportunity for the country.”

Gambling in Thailand

Gambling in Thailand is largely illegal under the Gambling Act of 1935, with exceptions for the state-run Thai lottery and betting on horse races. The law prohibits most forms of gambling, including casinos, card games, and slot machines.

Public support is low, with a January 2025 poll showing 60% opposition, citing risks of gambling addiction, crime, and social issues in a Buddhist-majority country.

Critics, including the Stop Gambling Foundation, argue it could exacerbate household debt and attract undesirable activities like money laundering. Protests and calls for a referendum delayed the bill’s introduction to July 2025, though it remains non-binding.

Currently, no legal land-based casinos exist in Thailand. Thai gamblers often visit casinos in neighbouring Cambodia (e.g., Poipet, near Bangkok) or Laos (e.g., Savan Vegas). Online gambling, while popular, is also illegal, though enforcement is inconsistent, and offshore sites are widely used.

