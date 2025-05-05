Although Oil Prices Are Falling, OPEC+ Continues to Increase Production.

(CTN News) – Leading oil producers, including members of OPEC+ (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and allies like Russia, have decided to boost oil output for the second consecutive month, the organization said in a statement on Saturday.

As a result, June production will increase by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd). The event still happens despite that demand is predicted to decline and oil prices have been falling.

During a little over an hour-long online conference, the producer organization made the announcement about the supply increase. They argued that inventories were low and the fundamentals of the oil market were sound.

Oil prices dropped to a four-year low of less than $60 per barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced a higher-than-expected increase in output for the month of May. In addition, the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump have sparked worries about the vulnerability of the world economy.

In order to punish fellow members Iraq and Kazakhstan for not meeting their production targets, Saudi Arabia is allegedly exerting pressure on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to expedite the process of eliminating earlier output caps. The purpose of this action is to penalize Saudi Arabia for its failure to remove the output restrictions.

Trump’s requests for OPEC output increases also caused price spikes.

At the end of May, Trump is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia. OPEC’s most recent output cut of 2.2 million barrels per day will be gradually reduced, according to an agreement reached in December by eight members of the organization.

Beginning in April 2025, the agreement was to be implemented in monthly increases of about 138,000 barrels per day. The June gain over the preceding eight months raises the total cumulative increase for April, May, and June to 960,000 barrels per day, according to calculations by Reuters.

This has resulted in a 44% reversal of the previously documented decline of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd). On Friday, the price of Brent crude dropped by over 1% to $61.29 per barrel. This took place in expectation of OPEC and its partners increasing their supplies.

Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, predicts that Monday’s oil prices will decline as a result of the OPEC statement, which comes amid trade tensions and worries about economic development. This is due to the news being released during a period of uncertain global growth.

He said, “We continue to call this a managed’ unwind of cuts and not a fight for market share.”

Kuwait’s oil minister said shortly after his participation that the OPEC meeting on Saturday would have a big influence on how future production policies are developed. The de facto OPEC+ leader, Saudi Arabia, has warned industry leaders and allies that it is not willing to sustain oil prices through new supply cutbacks, according to a Reuters story this week.

As stated by RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft, “compliance appears to be the primary focus once again.” Although to a lesser extent, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iraq also continue to fall short of their compensation targets.

This month, Kazakhstan’s energy minister declared that he would prioritize national interests over those of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) when determining oil output levels.

Petroleum-exporting nations make up OPEC. Despite a 3% drop, Kazakhstan’s oil production in April surpassed the OPEC cap.

More than 5 million barrels of oil are still being produced every day by OPEC and its allies, and the majority of these reductions are anticipated to last until the end of 2026. On May 28, the group plans to have a full ministerial meeting.

SOURCE: DS

