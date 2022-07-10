5 Helpful Tips for Selling Your RV Recreational Vehicle

If your RV is sitting around and collecting dust, then it may be time to sell it. Here are 5 tips to hep you sell your recreational vehicle.

The pandemic left many with a wanderlust that can only be satiated by piling into a state-of-the-art RV and traveling cross-country. And despite surging gas prices, the most recent data suggests that this trend is slated to continue, with sales up 10% from 2021.

So, if you have an RV and want to enjoy the benefits of this sellers’ market, this article is for you. Continue reading to learn tips to sell your recreational vehicle successfully and with minimal stress.

1. Stage Your RV for the Sale

Most people don’t have enough imagination to spot potential in a lackluster place. So, to attract offers, approach the sale as though you were a realtor and stage your RV to be sold.

This means your RV should be road-ready and spotless, with all personal effects removed, like family photos, before taking pictures or inviting buyers to tour. The intention is to create a blank slate where it’s easy for the shopper to imagine that they already own the space.

Then it’s time to prepare your listing. For the most effective ad, you must do more than post “recreational vehicle for sale.” Your listing should include a good number of high-quality photographs and more details than you think you need.

2. The Selling Season

As we all thaw from winter, spring signals summer’s potential to us. As a result, this season marks the start of many buyers’ search for a recreational vehicle. Listing your RV outside this time means you will have less fish in your pond to choose from and thus will receive less competitive offers, potentially driving your sale price way down.

So, if you only follow one of these selling tips, it should be this one.

3. Set Your Future Buyer Up for Success

If your old recreational vehicle was once new, you walked away from that sale with dealership papers and brochures that have essential information about the motorhome and how to maintain it. To give prospective patrons the same experience, you should reserve your RV’s original paperwork and include it with the sale.

Make sure you mention this in your ad if doing so.

4. Price Strategically

If your camper is priced too high, you’ll turn off would-be customers, set it too low, and you essentially throw away money. To avoid this and set the right price, you must first do a little market research. Check out sales forums to see the going price for RVs with similar models and upgrades.

Then, set your price within that range. You should place only your vehicle on or below the low end if it needs repairs or if you want to sell as fast as possible.

5. Avoid Fraud

The best way to avoid being duped is by listening to your intuition: if something feels off, move on to another buyer. For example, if your ad says you’re selling for cash, and a shopper insists that they pay in some other method, they are probably up to no good.

The least risky payment methods are cash, cashier’s check, wire transfer, and money order. And for additional security, consider an escrow service.

But if you’re wary of completing the transaction on your own, you should consider a dealership. This will allow you to sell your RV at a competitive price for cash, all while avoiding fraudulent buyers.

Selling Your Recreational Vehicle Doesn’t Have to Be Stressful

Selling your recreational vehicle is like selling your home and your car simultaneously. While this means double the hassle for some, it doesn’t have to be this way. Instead, stay organized and follow these selling ideas to ensure you have a positive experience and cash in the bank.

