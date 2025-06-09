On 9 June 2025, the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), carrying Greta Thunberg and 12 other activists, was stopped by the Israeli Navy while travelling in international waters. The incident drew widespread global attention and sparked heated debate.

The yacht was carrying 12 activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, who were trying to bring humanitarian supplies to Gaza, challenging Israel’s naval blockade. Israel’s military intercepted the yacht Madleen and redirected it to Ashdod port, which set off discussions about international law, aid to Gaza, and the motives behind the flotilla.

Madleen departed from Catania, Sicily, on 1 June 2025, to breach Israel’s naval blockade and deliver symbolic aid like rice, baby formula, and medical supplies. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, known for its efforts to protest Israel’s restrictions on Greta Thunberg, wanted to focus the world’s attention on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned about famine and worsening conditions in Gaza. The 12 people on board came from Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey. Among them were Thunberg, French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, and actor Liam Cunningham.

The FFC described their voyage as a peaceful mission and highlighted that Madleen was an unarmed civilian vessel in international waters. In a statement, the group said, “We will not be deterred. The world is watching,” making it clear they intended to challenge what they called an illegal blockade. Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the flotilla as a publicity stunt, calling Madleen a “selfie yacht” and accusing those aboard of seeking attention rather than delivering real aid.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interception at Sea

The Israeli Navy intercepted Madleen in the early hours of 9 June, about 160 nautical miles from Gaza. According to the FFC, Israeli commandos and drones surrounded the yacht, blocked communications, and sprayed a “white paint-like substance” over the boat.

Activists shared updates on social media, including a pre-recorded video from Greta Thunberg, saying the crew had been “intercepted and kidnapped” by Israeli forces.

In her video, Thunberg appealed for supporters to urge the Swedish government to secure their release, saying, “If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces.”

A day before, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to ensure Madleen did not reach Gaza. He called the flotilla a “hate flotilla” and accused the group, including Thunberg, of acting as “Hamas propaganda spokespeople.”

Israeli forces boarded Madleen around 3:02 AM CET, detained those on board without reports of violence, and directed the yacht to Ashdod. The activists were detained and are expected to be sent back to their home countries. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the aid on board would be moved to Gaza through official humanitarian routes.

Public Response to Greta Thunberg and Ongoing Debate

Reactions to the interception were deeply divided. The FFC condemned Israel’s action as “unlawful” and described it as an “attack on a civilian vessel.” Organizer Huwaida Arraf claimed Israel “had no legal authority” to detain the volunteers. Activists posted photos and messages online, including a picture from Rima Hassan showing the crew with their hands raised, to highlight what they saw as heavy-handed tactics.

The FFC called on foreign governments, especially the UK, because of the yacht’s British flag, to demand the release of the crew and their supplies.

On the other hand, Israel’s Foreign Ministry defended the interception as necessary to keep weapons from reaching Hamas. The ministry described the flotilla as a “media gimmick” carrying “less than a single truckload of aid,” and argued that Israel allowed 1,200 aid trucks into Gaza in the previous two weeks.

An opinion column in The Telegraph titled “Greta’s Horrible Voyage to Gaza Should Be Reviled” echoed this view, criticizing Greta Thunberg and the other activists for what it called a stunt that risked lives and did little to help the humanitarian situation. The article claimed the mission was about generating publicity, not real aid, supporting Israel’s “selfie yacht” label.

Background and Legal Arguments

This is not the first time activists have tried to break the Gaza blockade by sea. In 2010, Israeli forces boarded the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which was also part of a flotilla, leading to the deaths of 10 activists and widespread international criticism.

The FFC pointed to this history and the risks involved, with Thunberg herself warning of possible “attacks, violence, and even cases of death.” The coalition argues that Israel’s blockade breaks international law, while Israel insists the blockade is a legitimate security measure.

The interception of Madleen raises difficult legal questions about actions in international waters. The FFC and supporters say boarding a civilian vessel in these waters is piracy. Israel claims it has the right to enforce the blockade for security reasons. Some legal experts refer to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as a possible basis for settling such disputes, but political arguments often overshadow legal ones.

Wider Implications

Stopping Madleen highlights the continued crisis in Gaza and ongoing arguments over Israel’s blockade, which has been tightened since war broke out between Israel and Hamas. The incident has led to more calls for better access to aid for people in Gaza, where famine remains a real risk even as Israel reports allowing large amounts of aid through. It also shows how high-profile activists like Greta Thunberg can draw attention to tough issues, though their involvement often divides opinion, as seen in The Telegraph’s strong criticism.

For Thunberg, known worldwide for her climate work, joining the flotilla is part of her wider support for social justice. Some critics say it distracts from her environmental work or aligns her with controversial political causes. Her supporters, however, see her as brave for confronting what they see as an unfair blockade.

The Israeli Navy’s interception of Madleen has become another flashpoint in the long-running conflict between Israel and Palestine. It shows just how hard it is to get aid into Gaza as political and military tensions continue. The FFC’s voyage, although symbolic, has been overshadowed by debate about motives and the reality of enforcing the blockade.

As Greta Thunberg and the other detained activists wait to be deported, the incident highlights the challenges and controversy surrounding humanitarian activism in conflict zones. Whether seen as a brave stand or a misguided gesture, Madleen’s journey has reignited global discussion about Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and the power of international activism.

Related News: