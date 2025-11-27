Temperature on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai Drops to 3 Degrees

CHIANG MAI – The cold weather on Doi Inthanon is holding on, with the temperature dropping to a low of 3 degrees Celsius and ground frost appearing for the third day in a row. Tourists are delighted to see the frozen dew, or “meikhap”, up close, surrounded by chilly winds and beautiful mountain scenery.

On Wednesday at Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, the weather stayed very cold. The minimum temperature at the summit and at Kew Mae Pan in the early morning was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius.

The strong cold, combined with the right humidity and wind conditions, led to the formation of ground frost in both areas. Visitors were excited to see the icy crystals on the grass and leaves, and many stopped to take photos as a keepsake. This was the third consecutive morning with frost, and the third occurrence since the start of this year’s cool season.

Tourism on Doi Inthanon remains lively, even on weekdays. Large numbers of locals and visitors continue to travel into the national park to enjoy the rich natural forest, breathe fresh air, and feel the crisp cold on the mountaintop.

The views at sunrise are especially popular, with rolling mist and sea-of-cloud scenes drawing photographers and nature lovers. On 25 November 2025, the park recorded a total of 2,888 visitors, including 1,250 Thai tourists, 1,638 foreign tourists, and 798 vehicles entering the area.

The Northern Meteorological Centre reports that the whole of northern Thailand is experiencing cool to cold conditions. People are advised to look after their health as the temperature drops, and to be careful of fire hazards due to dry weather.

A new high-pressure system and cold air mass from China have spread over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, which will cause temperatures in the North to fall by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius until 29 November 2025.

In Chiang Mai province, the weather will be cold, with a drop of about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city area will be around 15 degrees Celsius, and the maximum about 29 degrees Celsius. On the mountain peaks, the weather will be cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Weather Chiang Rai, Thailand (27 November to 1 December 2025)

Late November marks the start of the cool season in Chiang Rai, with warm afternoons, cooler nights, and occasional isolated thunderstorms or light showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine.

In the lowlands and city areas, daytime temperatures will reach about 30 to 32°C (86 to 90°F), dropping to around 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F) at night. Winds will stay light, about 4 to 9 kph, coming mainly from the north-east or south. Humidity will feel moderate, generally around 70 to 85%, and you can expect roughly 5 to 7 hours of sunshine each day.

On the mountain tops, such as Doi Tung (around 1,300 to 1,400 metres) and Phu Chi Fa (above 1,600 metres), conditions will be cooler because of the higher elevation and any passing cool air.

Daytime highs will be around 22 to 25°C (72 to 77°F), with night-time lows falling to about 8 to 12°C (46 to 54°F). Fog and light breezes are possible and can make it feel colder. Pack layers if you plan to visit the highlands, since the weather can change quite quickly.

Date Conditions (Lowlands) High/Low (°C) Lowlands High/Low (°C) Mountain Tops Precipitation Chance Notes Nov 27 (Thu) Isolated thunderstorms, partly cloudy 31 / 20 23 / 11 85% (5–10 mm rain) Light south breeze; higher UV (7). Nov 28 (Fri) Scattered showers, mostly cloudy 32 / 21 24 / 12 99% (30–40 mm rain) Near-zero wind; monitor for heavy downpours. Nov 29 (Sat) Partly sunny with possible showers 31 / 19 23 / 10 78% (5–10 mm rain) Northeast breeze; good for morning hikes. Nov 30 (Sun) Isolated storms, cloudy intervals 30 / 18 22 / 9 60% (10–20 mm rain) Cooler trend starting; fog possible on peaks. Dec 1 (Mon) Mostly cloudy, light rain likely 30 / 18 22 / 8 70% (10–15 mm rain) Cold front influence; very cold on Phu Chi Fa summit.

Forecast based on current meteorological trends from the Thai Meteorological Department and global models, showing a cooling pattern with La Niña influences. For real-time updates, check TMD Go. Mountain access (e.g., Phu Chi Fa Forest Park) may have vehicle restrictions during peak cold snaps for safety.

