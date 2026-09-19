Thailand’s Aging Crisis: One in Five Over 60

BANGKOK – Thailand has crossed the one-in-five threshold for residents aged 60 and older, confirming a major demographic shift. Official 2023 figures from the Department of Older Persons put the share at about 19.97%, while later estimates place it at roughly 21% in 2025 and as high as 23% in 2026. The exact percentage varies by source and year, but the direction is clear: Thailand’s aging population is growing quickly.

Two forces are driving the change: very low birth rates mean fewer young people are entering the population, while longer life expectancy is increasing the number of older adults. That shift affects more than population charts, putting pressure on families and caregivers while changing workforce needs, healthcare demand, pension planning, housing, and local community services. The next sections examine how Thailand reached this point and what the numbers mean for everyday life across the country.

Key Takeaways

Thailand now has roughly one older adult for every five residents, with the share continuing to rise.

Very low fertility, near 1.0 to 1.2 births per woman, means fewer workers will support future retirees.

Longer life expectancy is increasing demand for healthcare, chronic disease treatment, and long-term care.

About 37% of older adults still work, often because retirement income remains limited.

Thailand’s declining population will place greater pressure on pensions, families, labor supply, and public services.

Thailand’s Ageing Crisis: Why One in Five Are Over 60

Thailand’s aging crisis is already visible in official data, but the figures vary by year and measurement method. The underlying trend remains consistent: older adults now make up about one-fifth of the population, and their share continues to rise.

The Department of Older Persons recorded 13,193,247 people aged 60 and older out of Thailand’s total population of 66,052,615 in 2023. That equals 19.97%, according to its 2023 report on older persons. Newer estimates place the share at about 21.6% in 2025, while some regional datasets put it between 22% and 23%.

An aged society is a country where at least 14% of residents are 60 or older. Thailand moved through that threshold in only a few decades, after having a much younger population for most of the 20th century. The country is also moving toward a super-aged society, as the 80-plus population grows faster than other age groups.

The distinction between age groups matters. The 60-plus figure includes younger retirees and people still working, while the 65-plus group is smaller and often used in international comparisons. These measures answer different questions, so their percentages shouldn’t be treated as conflicting results.

Thailand’s older population is also increasingly female. Women make up a larger share of the oldest age groups, especially among people aged 80 and older, partly because women generally live longer than men. That pattern increases demand for services designed around long-term care, widowhood, and living alone.

The speed of change leaves little time for adjustment. Public agencies must expand healthcare and care services, employers must rethink retirement and staffing, and families must prepare for longer periods of support. Thailand is adapting while the age structure continues to shift.

The North Shows How Uneven Aging Can Be

National averages hide major regional differences. In Chiang Rai, more than 32,200 elderly residents were recorded during budget year 2026, equal to nearly 30% of the local population. That is far above the national share.

The province offers a practical example through Chiang Rai’s aging society model, which combines community participation with support for home-bound and bed-bound residents. Regional planning matters because a province with nearly one older resident in three needs different services from a younger, faster-growing area.

Low Birth Rates and Longer Lives Are Driving the Change

Thailand’s aging crisis has two connected causes. Families are having fewer children, while people are living longer, so younger age groups make up a smaller share of the population. The result is a country with fewer future workers and more older adults who may need support.

Why Thai Families Are Having Fewer Children

Thailand’s total fertility rate has fallen from about six births per woman in the 1960s to roughly 1.0 to 1.2 today, far below the replacement level of about 2.1. The World Bank’s fertility data shows how sharply this long-term decline has changed the country’s age structure.

Several practical pressures are behind the trend. Housing, food, transportation, healthcare, and education cost more, especially in cities. Many adults also marry later after spending longer in school or building a career. Full-time work, long commutes, and limited parental leave can make raising children feel difficult to manage.

Childcare is another major concern. Parents may face high daycare fees, expensive schooling, and fewer relatives nearby to help. Urban families often live far from grandparents, while demanding jobs leave less time for unpaid caregiving. These pressures affect personal decisions without reducing the issue to a single cause.

Births are now lower than deaths. Recent Thai demographic estimates show about 6.2 births and 9.3 deaths per 1,000 people, producing negative natural population growth. In practical terms, the country is no longer adding enough young people to replace older generations. Thailand’s 75-year low birth rate makes that shift easier to see.

Fewer children also means fewer future workers and fewer adult children available to help aging parents. Families may need to provide care for longer, even as each household has fewer people to share the responsibility.

More People Are Living Into Very Old Age

Thailand’s average life expectancy is about 76 to 77 years, with women living longer than men. Current estimates put life expectancy near 72 years for men and 80 years for women, while WHO data for Thailand shows the same gender gap.

A larger 60-plus population creates pressure, but a growing 80-plus population creates more complex needs. Advanced age increases the likelihood of frailty, dementia, chronic illness, mobility problems, and disability. Some older adults need help with bathing, meals, medication, or transportation every day.

Older women are especially likely to live alone or require long-term care because they tend to outlive their spouses. As a result, Thailand needs more home-based support, trained caregivers, accessible housing, and affordable long-term care, not only more hospital beds.

How an Older Population Will Change Thailand’s Economy and Daily Life

Thailand’s aging population will affect paychecks, public budgets, hospitals, housing, and family routines. A smaller working-age population must support more retirees, so employers and policymakers will need to adjust before shortages become harder to manage.

Workers, Businesses, and Pension Systems Face New Pressure

The World Bank projects Thailand’s working-age share will fall from 71% in 2020 to 56% by 2060. That shift could reduce tax revenue while increasing spending on pensions, healthcare, and social assistance. Read the World Bank’s analysis of Thailand’s aging labor market for more detail.

Employers may need to retain experienced workers instead of treating retirement as an automatic exit. Practical changes include retraining, safer equipment, better lighting, accessible restrooms, adjustable schedules, and part-time roles. Flexible work can help people remain economically active while managing health needs or family responsibilities.

Longer working lives can be a choice and an opportunity, especially for healthy adults who want income, social connection, or a continued sense of purpose. However, older people who cannot work still need reliable support. Extending retirement ages alone would shift hardship onto people with disabilities, poor health, or limited employment options.

Pension systems will face pressure as fewer workers contribute to programs supporting more retirees. Retirement planning will become more important for households, employers, and government agencies, but individual decisions depend on income, health, debt, and available benefits. Businesses may also find new demand for senior-friendly products, home modifications, health technology, accessible tourism, and services designed for multigenerational households.

Families Will Carry More Care Responsibilities

When a parent needs help with clinic visits, medication, meals, or a safer home, adult children often have to rearrange work and living arrangements. A move to a larger home may help one family, while another may rely on paid caregivers or frequent trips between cities.

Women often carry more unpaid care, which can interrupt employment, reduce lifetime earnings, and weaken future pension protection. Rural households face added pressure when hospitals, care workers, and transportation are far away. Migration to Bangkok or overseas can also leave older parents with less nearby family support.

Family care remains important, but it cannot replace trained professionals, respite services, home nursing, and accessible transport. The World Bank’s report on caring for Thailand’s aging population highlights why formal long-term care must grow alongside family support. Technology may help through remote health monitoring and predictive tools, including healthcare analytics for older adults, but personal care still requires people nearby.

Healthcare, Poverty, and Long-Term Care Are the Biggest Tests

Thailand’s aging crisis will be measured in everyday needs, not population charts alone. Older adults need affordable treatment, safe homes, rehabilitation, income support, and help with tasks that become harder with age. These services must reach rural communities as well as major cities.

Why Healthcare Must Shift From Hospitals to Communities

Hospitals remain essential for emergencies and complex treatment, but many older people need regular support closer to home. Local clinics, community health workers, and home visits can help manage diabetes, high blood pressure, mobility problems, medication use, and early signs of dementia.

Thailand’s long-term care system already emphasizes home and community services. Local governments, primary-care teams, family members, and trained caregivers can work together to assess needs, arrange rehabilitation, and adapt care for homebound or bedridden residents. Services may include physical therapy, fall prevention, nutrition advice, mental health checks, and safer bathrooms or walkways.

A community model also reduces unnecessary travel. For an older person in a remote village, a home visit may prevent a missed appointment or a costly trip to a distant hospital. Chiang Rai’s holistic elderly care program shows how local services can support independence, social connection, and health at home.

Digital tools can help with remote monitoring, appointment reminders, and medical devices that track blood pressure or glucose. However, poor internet access, device costs, limited digital skills, and difficulty reading health information can reduce their value. Technology should support personal care, not replace a nurse, caregiver, or doctor who knows the patient’s situation.

Pensions and Social Protection Do Not Reach Everyone Equally

Thailand needs stronger basic old-age support, but older residents do not share the same work history. Formal employees may have contributory pensions, while informal workers, farmers, and people with interrupted careers may depend more heavily on the old-age allowance or family assistance. Disability, widowhood, and years spent providing unpaid care can further reduce lifetime income.

The allowance provides a foundation, yet rising food, housing, transport, and medical costs can quickly consume limited benefits. That doesn’t mean every older person is poor. It does mean income security varies sharply, especially for people living alone or without strong family support.

Reliable benefits must work alongside affordable healthcare, safe housing, caregiver respite, dementia services, and targeted help for vulnerable households. Without that wider support, families may carry costs they cannot afford, while older people delay care until a manageable problem becomes a medical crisis.

What Thailand Can Do Before the Population Gets Older Still

Thailand can’t reverse decades of low birth rates, but it can reduce the strain of aging. The practical goal is an older society where people retain health, choice, dignity, and financial security for as long as possible.

Keep Older Adults Healthy, Independent, and Included

Prevention should begin before people need intensive care. Regular screening, treatment for chronic diseases, strength and balance exercise, healthy meals, and mental health support can delay frailty and reduce avoidable care costs. Local programs should also include social clubs, lifelong learning, digital skills, and accessible spaces where older adults can meet others.

Safe housing matters just as much. Ramps, handrails, better lighting, non-slip floors, accessible bathrooms, and reliable public transportation can help people remain independent. Age-friendly town planning should cover rural villages as well as Bangkok and other major cities. Programs must also work for people with disabilities, limited mobility, and low digital access.

Chiang Rai’s holistic elderly care project shows how local services can combine physical, social, and mental well-being. Older adults who want to work, mentor younger people, or volunteer should have those options without pressure to stay employed.

Build a Care Economy That Supports Families and Workers

Thailand needs more trained caregivers, fair wages, respite services, and clear standards for home care, nursing homes, and residential facilities. Current training pathways include basic, intermediate, and advanced courses, with paid facility caregivers generally expected to complete an accredited 70-hour program. Thailand’s long-term care policy already supports a stronger community-based system, but financing and coverage still need to expand.

Care work can create jobs and help women remain in paid employment, especially when families can use respite care or paid home assistance. Thailand may also need carefully regulated migrant labor to fill shortages, alongside training and worker protections.

Support should include better old-age benefits, retraining for older workers, flexible schedules, and lifelong learning. Parents who want children need affordable childcare, parental leave, housing support, and predictable work. Government, employers, communities, families, and private providers must share responsibility, because no single policy can carry the cost of an aging country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s aging figures can look inconsistent because researchers use different age groups, population estimates, and threshold definitions. These answers clarify what the numbers mean and how the demographic shift affects households.

What is the difference between an aged society and a super-aged society?

Thailand uses the share of residents aged 60 and older in many national reports. It entered an aged society when that group reached 10% of the population and reached a complete aged society at 20%. A super-aged society is commonly defined as 28% of residents aged 60 or older, although some international studies use people aged 65 and older instead.

When will Thailand become a super-aged society?

Projections vary because they use different definitions and population models. Mahidol University and World Bank-related estimates place the transition around 2031, while another Thai projection points to about 2035. The safest conclusion is that Thailand will likely reach super-aged status in the early-to-mid 2030s.

Why do Thailand’s aging percentages differ between sources?

The figures may count people aged 60 and older, 65 and older, or another age group. They may also use a census, a government population register, or a modeled estimate. For example, the Thai government series puts the 60-plus share at 21.66% in 2025, while other datasets produce a higher estimate.

Are rural provinces aging faster than Bangkok?

Many rural provinces face sharper effects because younger adults often move to cities or overseas for work. Older residents may then live farther from hospitals, public transportation, paid caregivers, and specialist services. Local governments may need to rely more on home visits, community health workers, village volunteers, and family networks.

What support can older people receive if they need long-term care?

Support may include Thailand’s old-age allowance, primary-care visits, rehabilitation, home-based assistance, and community long-term care programs. Availability still depends on location, health needs, family support, and local government capacity. People with memory problems may also benefit from Thailand’s advanced dementia screening program and follow-up care.

Will older adults in Thailand have to keep working?

Many older adults continue working because they need income, not simply because they want to remain active. Better pensions, accessible healthcare, flexible jobs, and retraining can give people more choice. Employers can also retain experienced workers through part-time roles and safer workplaces without making continued employment the only path to financial security.