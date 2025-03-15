Will TikTok be prohibited on April 5? Current Knowledge Summary.

(CTN News) – President Trump hinted at extending the limitations as the April 5th deadline for a potential TikTok ban approaches.

The reason for this is that the deadline is approaching. It is hard to predict what will happen with TikTok in the US, and its future remains unclear.

An executive order signed by President Trump on January 20th put a seventy-five-day pause on this ban. This directive was issued at the beginning of his presidency. The president recently promised reporters that he will “probably” extend the term for a long period, even though the extension is scheduled to expire on April 5.

This is in spite of the fact that the extension is about to expire. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has the legal right to extend the deadline by ninety days if it is proceeding with the sale of the business. This is how the law mandates that this be done.

Joe Biden, who was President at the time, signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act into law. In April 2024, this legislation was passed. This Act was responsible for ensuring that the prohibition was implemented.

According to the law, which cites national security concerns about the potential for Chinese government surveillance, ByteDance must sell TikTok to an American-based owner in order to comply.

When ByteDance challenged the statute in a dispute before the Supreme Court, it was unsuccessful. Even though the company has denied any cooperation with the Chinese government, this was the case.

Is there anyone who would be interested in participating in the TikTok acquisition?

According to Trump, “a lot of people” are interested in buying TikTok, and he is presently negotiating with “four different groups.”

These two developments are noteworthy. Neither of these people is ruling out the possibility of purchasing TikTok. He has been informed that some significant figures have expressed interest in the role in public remarks, but he has not revealed who they are nor their identities.

Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, is one of the people involved in The People’s Bid for TikTok. She is also connected to the organisation in some way. It is Frank McCourt, worth $1 billion, who is the person in control of this partnership.

It is their recommendation that TikTok be redesigned using blockchain technology to provide users more control over their personal data.

This is the recommendation they have given. In January, investor Kevin O’Leary, better known by his stage name “Mr. Wonderful,” joined the exclusive club after appearing on Shark Tank. In addition, he is called “Mr. Wonderful.”

Additionally, Jimmy Donaldson’s character MrBeast, a well-known YouTuber, has indicated interest in acquiring TikTok. Jimmy Donaldson plays a guy called MrBeast. According to his remarks on X, he would act in this way “so that it does not get banned.” Following then, his lawyer disclosed that he was sincere about the proposition he had submitted.

What preparations does TikTok have for its customers when April 5th arrives?

The prohibition will take effect if TikTok is not acquired by an American business by the specified period, unless President Trump decides to extend the deadline.

There is uncertainty about whether Attorney General Pam Bondi will actually carry out her duty to ensure that the law is enforced promptly, despite the fact that this is her obligation.

Currently, TikTok users in the United States are in a precarious scenario looking ahead. Within the next few weeks, a decision regarding whether the application will remain functional or be subject to restrictions is expected to be made. It is anticipated that this choice will be made.

