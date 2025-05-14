Microsoft Is Implementing Widespread Layoffs That Will Reduce Its Staff By 3%.

(CTN News) – Microsoft has been implementing the most significant reductions for nearly two years, which have affected just over three percent of its total workforce (MSFT for short).

Nevertheless, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not received a press release or a file, and no formal statement has been issued. No formal notification has been sent, although the redundancies were initially publicized on Tuesday.

This remains the case, irrespective of whether the redundancies were initially disclosed. Microsoft has informed CNBC that it will be implementing a three percent reduction in its global workforce, effective immediately, as per a statement released by a corporate official. The communiqué provided a concise summary of this information.

This is expected to be the largest layoff in the company’s history, as 10,000 were let go in the early 1900s. We anticipate that the relocation will impact approximately 7,000 out of the 228,000 global employees.

Microsoft clarified that the modification was a part of “organizational changes that are essential for optimally positioning the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

Microsoft’s rationale for its decision was as follows.

You may find that the adjectives “vibrant” or “robust” are more appropriate alternatives to those phrases.

However, the current redundancies that have been implemented during this time are not linked to individual performance, in contrast to the negligible reductions that were implemented in January.

A representative of Microsoft stated that the company’s goal is to reduce the number of administrative divisions to optimize its operations. The restructuring is one of the actions that the organization is implementing. Platform migrations are presently in progress as the project is being finalized.

In contrast, the company’s revenues have increased by 10%, yet redundancies are still being implemented.

This disclosure was the result of Wedbush’s characterization of Microsoft’s recent financial performance as an “Aaron Judge-like” accomplishment. Wedbush regarded this achievement as a turning point in the history of artificial intelligence in terms of the process of monetizing technology.

Azure and other cloud services generated revenue at a rate that surpassed expectations, resulting in an eleven percent increase in aggregate income to $17.1 billion. Workloads associated with artificial intelligence are responsible for nearly half of the current increase in cloud utilization.

Despite a pandemic in 2020, Microsoft’s stock is up 200 percent.

This has led to a stock price increase of over 200 percent. Currently, the entire information technology sector is undergoing a comprehensive and extensive transformation.

Since the inception of this process in 2023, the IT sector has been undergoing a significant workforce reset. This is a result of the fact that major corporations, including Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META), have begun to reduce their workforces in response to what many individuals perceived as an overabundance of jobs during the pandemic.

As evidenced by its employment reduction of approximately 10,000 individuals, Microsoft has experienced the most significant personnel reduction recently. During its “year of efficiency,” Meta terminated approximately 21,000 employees, while Amazon implemented a series of redundancies that resulted in the elimination of nearly 27,000 positions.

Alphabet, the organization that oversees Google, terminated 12,000 employees, according to reports. Additionally, Salesforce, Spotify, and Lyft simultaneously implemented substantial labor reductions.

The company’s leadership has committed to prioritizing long-term profitability and artificial intelligence by 2024. Layoffs were considerably more selective than they had been previously.

The cessation of low-priority or non-aligned operations by companies has resulted in a reduction in mass redundancies and an increase in targeted cutbacks.

In contrast, there has been a decrease in the number of significant reductions.

The reorganization of Salesforce, which included a “focus on the core,” necessitated the dissolution of teams that did not correspond with the investor narrative.

This led to the optimization of the sales process. Because of this restructuring, Amazon’s stake in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and retail technology decreased, Meta’s involvement in the business decreased, and Amazon ceased investing in infrastructure and Reality Labs.

The pruning appeared to have persisted indefinitely, although the media was the first to report on it. Companies in the information technology sector have been restructuring their operations, eliminating superfluous components, and reinvesting in initiatives managed by artificial intelligence.

It is expected that this trend will continue. An event that was concealed for a long time is now disclosed. When white-collar employees participate in group discussions regarding layoff news or the potential for future redundancies, they frequently demonstrate a consistent pattern.

The narrative’s overall trajectory is entirely consistent with Microsoft’s announcement on Tuesday that it will proceed in this manner.

SOURCE: QZ

