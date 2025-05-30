Google Takes on Apple with Direct Sales and Retail Expansion in India

MUMBAI— Google has taken a big step to boost its position in India’s premium smartphone market. The company now sells Pixel products—including phones, watches, and earbuds—directly through its official Google Store.

For the first time, people in India can buy Pixel devices straight from Google, rather than relying on retailers like Flipkart, Croma, or Reliance. This change comes as Google gets ready to open its first physical shops in India, following a path similar to Apple’s successful approach.

By selling directly to consumers, Google is making a clear move against Apple, which leads the premium segment with a 55% market share. Google, in comparison, holds just 2%, as reported by Counterpoint Research in 2024. Apple has long built loyalty and strong sales through direct online and in-store experiences, with popular locations in Mumbai and New Delhi. Google now wants to offer something similar, hoping to build a connected experience for customers in India.

The new Google Store in India features a wide range of Pixel devices. Customers can choose from models like Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 Pro. Accessories such as the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also available.

Google No-Cost EMI Plans

To make these products more affordable, Google introduced no-cost EMI plans with more than 15 banks and a device exchange programme with Cashify. Mitul Shah, Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India, says the goal is to offer more choice and a better experience for customers.

Pricing plays a big role in this rivalry. Google’s Pixel phones in India cost between ₹30,000 and ₹1.6 lakh (about $360 to $1,900). This is slightly lower than Apple’s iPhones, which start at ₹43,000 and go up to ₹1.75 lakh (roughly $520 to $2,100). For example, the base Pixel 9 sells for ₹79,999 ($950), while the iPhone 16 starts at ₹89,900 ($1,070).

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 is listed at ₹39,900 ($475), and the 45mm model costs ₹43,900 ($520). In comparison, Apple’s Watch Series 10 begins at ₹46,900 ($560). The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are priced at ₹22,900 ($270), undercutting the AirPods Pro 2 at ₹29,900 ($355). Google’s flexible payment options aim to attract more buyers in a market sensitive to price.

Google’s plans go beyond just online sales. The company is close to securing spots for its first retail stores in India. This would be Google’s first time opening physical shops outside the United States.

Shoppers Can Explore Pixel Products

Apple has set a strong example with over 500 stores worldwide, using its Mumbai and New Delhi locations to let people try out iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Google wants to bring a similar experience to India, letting shoppers explore Pixel products and see Google’s connected features in action.

Despite these moves, Google faces tough competition. Apple has a loyal customer base and a strong ecosystem. Pixel devices are known for a clean Android experience and reliable updates, but they have yet to achieve the same brand presence in India.

Google is working to expand its support network, with three service centres now open in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, though it still trails Apple’s broader service reach.

As Google pushes forward with new stores and direct sales, competition in India’s premium tech market is growing. With competitive prices, easy financing, and plans for physical shops, Google is setting itself up as a serious contender to Apple.

Time will tell if Google can close the gap, but India’s 712 million smartphone users are now at the centre of this major tech rivalry.

