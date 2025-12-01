Thailand Crowned ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Champion 2025

Thailand has made history in women’s cricket. Playing at home in Bangkok, the Thai women’s team won the first ever ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in 2025.

It was not an easy win. Four teams finished with the same number of points. In the end, Thailand became champion because of its stronger net run rate and a brave win over Scotland on the final day.

A Tight Race Between Four Teams

This tournament was very close. Thailand, UAE, Scotland, and the Netherlands all ended with the same number of wins and losses.

The final standings came down to net run rate. That means the champion was decided by how well teams won and lost, not just how many matches they won.

Thailand stayed calm under pressure. Its steady play across the whole tournament, not just in one match, helped it finish on top.

The Decider: Thailand vs Scotland

The key game of the tournament was Thailand vs Scotland on the final day. It was almost like a final, even though it was a league format.

Scotland chose to bat first. Thailand’s bowlers started strong and did not let Scotland settle. By the sixth over, Scotland was already in big trouble at 30 for 5.

Thipatcha Putthawong and Suleeporn Laomi were the stars with the ball. Putthawong took four wickets, and Laomi took three. Scotland was bowled out for just 63 runs in a little over 15 overs. It was a low total, but the match was far from over.

When Thailand started to chase 64, things looked simple at first. Then, everything changed. Scotland’s Olivia Bell produced a brilliant spell of bowling. She took five wickets for only eight runs. At one point, Thailand slipped to 34 for 5, and the match became very tense.

In that tough moment, captain Naruemol Chaiwai showed real leadership. She stayed calm, batted with control, and finished unbeaten on 17. With her steady knock, Thailand reached 65 for 7 and won by three wickets.

That win not only sealed the match. It also confirmed Thailand as champion of the tournament.

Other Results On the Final Day

While Thailand was beating Scotland, the other teams were also fighting for the title.

The Netherlands beat Uganda with a solid all-round performance. Their bowlers kept Uganda to a modest total, then their batters chased it down with ease.

UAE defeated Namibia after a strong opening partnership. Captain Esha Oza and wicketkeeper-batter Theertha Satish added more than 100 runs together at the top. Namibia tried to respond, but the UAE bowlers kept control and secured a comfortable win.

Even with those victories, both UAE and the Netherlands missed out on the trophy because Thailand’s net run rate stayed higher.

Standout Players for Thailand

Thailand’s success was not about one player. It was a team effort across the tournament. Still, a few names stood out.

Natthakan Chantham led the way with the bat. She scored 144 runs in the tournament, the most for Thailand. Her runs gave the team good starts and key contributions in several matches.

With the ball, Sunida Chaturongrattana was a major threat. She took 13 wickets, the highest for the Thai side. Her breakthroughs helped Thailand control many games.

In the decisive match against Scotland, Thipatcha Putthawong and Suleeporn Laomi were vital. Their early strikes destroyed Scotland’s top order and kept the target low.

Captain Naruemol Chaiwai may not have had the biggest numbers, but her calm 17 not out in the final game was priceless. It showed experience, composure, and leadership when the team needed it most.

Why This Win Matters

For Thailand, this trophy is about more than one tournament.

It shows that its women’s cricket program is growing fast. Thailand first grabbed attention at global level a few years ago. Now, it has a major ICC trophy for emerging nations.

This victory will likely inspire more girls in Thailand to pick up a bat and ball. It also sends a clear message that teams outside the traditional cricket powers can compete and win on the international stage.

The success of Thailand, along with strong performances from UAE, Scotland, and the Netherlands, is good news for women’s cricket as a whole. It means the sport is spreading, and more countries are becoming competitive.

A New Chapter for Women’s Cricket

The ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2025 showed how exciting women’s cricket can be, even when scores are low and conditions are tough. Close games, strong bowling, and brave batting made this event memorable.

By holding its nerve in a tight tournament, Thailand wrote a new chapter in its cricket story. From strong group performances to a tense final chase against Scotland, the team showed skill, patience, and character.

In the end, Thailand lifted the trophy at home in Bangkok, as deserved champion of the first ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy.