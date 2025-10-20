Chiangrai United and Chonburi FC Share the Spoils in 1-1 Stalemate

CHONBURI – Chiangrai United and Chonburi FC played out a gripping 1-1 draw at Chonburi Daikin Stadium on Sunday night, with both sides showing steel in Thai League 1 Matchday 8. Chiangrai struck first, then Chonburi hit back after the break to earn a deserved point in front of 5,338 fans.

Kick-off came at 7.30 pm under the lights, with referee Satchukorn Saenchu in charge on a surface that has staged many heated meetings between these two. The Sharks set up in a compact 3-5-2, looking to make their home edge count against a team that has often frustrated them.

The visitors landed the first blow in the 22nd minute. Itsuki Enomoto, the Japanese forward signed in the summer, ran on to a clever through pass from Carlos Iury and drilled a low shot past Kevin Ray Mendoza Hansen. Chiangrai United carried that 1-0 lead into half-time, keeping their fine recent record in this fixture intact.

Chonburi returned after the interval with more bite, urged on by coach Jadet Meelarp. The equalizer arrived at 58 minutes. Adisak Kraisorn, in sharp form this season, climbed above his marker to meet a wicked free-kick from Kittipong Sansanit.

His header flew into the top corner, leaving Apirak Woravong with no chance. It was Kraisorn’s seventh goal of the campaign, and it lifted the noise levels inside the ground.

The tempo rose from there. On 67 minutes, Dudu Silva forced Mendoza Hansen into a strong save with a fierce strike from distance. Seven minutes later, Chonburi thought they had the winner, only for Victor Cardozo to hack away at Jonathan Bolingi’s volley on the line.

Both benches turned to their subs for a late push. Pathomchai Sueasakul came on to stiffen Chonburi’s midfield, while Yuttana Charoenkiert sent on Montree Promsawat to protect the wide areas for Chiangrai.

Chances kept coming, yet both defences stood firm in the closing stages. Saenchu’s final whistle confirmed a stalemate that leaves Chonburi 10th on 10 points from eight matches, with Chiangrai in 7th on 12 points.

This was the eighth draw in 27 meetings between the clubs. Chonburi have nine wins to Chiangrai’s ten, a balance that speaks to how tight this rivalry remains. After the match, Kraisorn said the team showed real character and got what they earned, while Enomoto admitted Chiangrai let two points slip but accepted that the hosts fought back well.

With the table packed after eight rounds, both sides switch focus quickly. Chonburi hosts struggling Sukhothai next weekend, and Chiangrai welcomes mid-table Nakhon Ratchasima. In a season full of twists, this Eastern Province fixture underlined how hard every point is to claim in Thai football.

Line-ups:

Chonburi FC (3-5-2): Mendoza Hansen; Linares, Fellipe, Tabinas; Queven, Sueasakul, Moraksa, Sansanit, Channgom; Bolingi, Kraisorn.

Chiangrai United (4-1-4-1): Woravong; Verzura, Cardozo, Hélio, Ballini; Henrique; Promsawat, Phanichakul, Pimyotha, Iury; Enomoto.

Goals: Chiangrai United, Enomoto (#22); Chonburi FC, Kraisorn (#58)

2025-26 Thai League 1 Standings (as of October 20, 2025)

Based on the latest available data, the season has progressed to around matchday 8-9 for most teams, with Chiangrai United having played 7 matches (2 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses, 9 points, placing them 10th). Below is the full standings table.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF: GA GD Pts 1 Buriram United 7 6 1 0 20:8 +12 19 2 Bangkok United 8 5 2 1 14:9 +5 17 3 Ratchaburi 8 5 1 2 13:4 +9 16 4 BG Pathum United 8 4 2 2 11:8 +3 14 5 Port 8 4 1 3 17:6 +11 13 6 Rayong 8 3 2 3 12:10 +2 11 7 Nakhon Pathom 8 2 4 2 8:8 0 10 8 Muangthong United 8 2 4 2 8:8 0 10 9 Sukhothai 8 2 4 2 9:10 -1 10 10 Chiangrai United 7 2 3 2 5:6 -1 9 11 Police Tero 8 1 4 3 12:15 -3 7 12 Trat 8 1 4 3 6:11 -5 7 13 Khon Kaen 8 1 4 3 9:17 -8 7 14 Nakhon Ratchasima 8 1 3 4 11:21 -10 6 15 Udon Thani 8 0 5 3 5:10 -5 5 16 Lamphun Warrior 8 0 4 4 7:16 -9 4