Chiang Mai Business Owners Angry Over Officials Poor Flood Response

The Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province told a press briefing the Ping River is still quite high and still at a critical levels, with the water level higher than 4.20 meters from the water level measurement point at P.1, Nawarat Bridge, which is the center of Chiang Mai City.

He said during an areal survey he could see many areas in Chiang Mai City, especially the areas adjacent to the Ping River, are still heavily flooded, especially Chang Klan Road, Night Bazaar, Prachasat Road, Mother and Child Hospital, Mangrai District Office, and nearby areas.

The water level at the Nawarat Bridge, Khua Lek, and Pak 5 Bridges crossing the river is still quite high, almost reaching the bridge tops.

He said the Ping River is still flowing fast and the water is murky, making it impossible to clearly see the damage caused in the flooded areas from the helicopter.

The latest reports on the water level of the Ping River has found that since early this morning, water has been continuously decreasing.

He said the Nawarat Bridge station reported the water decreasing by an average of 5 centimeters per hour. And P.67 Mae Ta, San Sai has also continued to recede to the level of 3.09 meters, which is a good sign that the water is continuing to decrease.

Meanwhile, the Night Bazaar area, a major tourist and commercial area is still flooded with water at 50-80 centimeters high. Shop owners, restaurants, and more than 200 hotels, have had to temporarily close.

Many business owners expressed their concerns to Thai Media, that despite warnings, the support and assistance from government agencies was not good enough. There no preparations for prevention, such as sandbags to provide support in advance.

Business owners had to take care of flood prevention measures themselves. They would like the relevant agencies to compensate them for the damages that occurred because not only will they lose income from closing their shops, but they will also have to pay for repairs and restoration.

The Chiang Mai Railway Station is also flooded and passengers are being provided with buses to take them from Chiang Mai Railway Station to Lampang Station to board the train.

This is because the railway between Lamphun and Lampang was swept away by a flash flood a few days ago, causing the temporary closure of that section. If any passengers who have already purchased tickets want to cancel, the railway will refund the full amount.

Mr. Atthawich Nakwatchara, Director of the Royal Irrigation Department, said that if there is no more rain tomorrow (27 September 2024), the water that has overflowed in some areas of Chiang Mai City will be able to be drained back into the Ping River.

As for the water that has overflowed the emergency spillway of the Mae Ngad Somboon Chon Dam, which has now overflowed by about 30 centimeters, it will definitely not affect the water level in the Ping River because the water level from the headwaters in Mae Taeng and Chiang Dao Districts has already decreased significantly.

