Tragic Train Accident in Northern Thailand Claims Three Lives

A devastating train accident has taken the lives of three locals who were sitting on the tracks drinking while waiting for friends in Northern Thailand’s Lamphun Province. The victims were struck by a Bangkok-to-Chiang Mai train, leading to fatal injuries.

Police in Lamphun were alerted to the accident near DoHome in Ban Umong, Umong Subdistrict, Mueang Lamphun District, just after 8:00 p.m. on February 17. Emergency responders and forensic specialists from Lamphun Hospital rushed to assist.

Upon arrival, authorities found six individuals had been at the location. Their pickup truck was parked about 50 metres from the tracks. Two victims were discovered lying beside the tracks, while a third was found roughly three metres away.

All three had suffered severe injuries, including broken limbs, dismemberment, and, in one case, decapitation. The three surviving members of the group were uninjured but visibly shaken.

Investigators learned that the group of six had regularly visited the area to trap birds for food. According to their account, three had sat on the railway, and the others were sitting nearby, drinking alcohol while waiting.

At some point, an express train travelling from Bangkok to Chiang Mai approached. It’s unclear whether the victims saw or heard the train in time. They were struck, and the train’s wheels severely injured their bodies.

The three victims were identified as Mr Phaitoon, 62, from Pratupa Subdistrict, Mueang Lamphun District; Mr Taweesak, 57, from Rongkat Village, Rim Ping Subdistrict; and Mr Chamras, 72, also from Rongkat Village, Rim Ping Subdistrict.

Rescue workers used spotlights to gather body parts left at the scene. They collected remains, including pieces of skull, brain tissue, and other fragments, which had been scattered in nearby grass. The damage suggested that the train had struck with immense force.

After conducting the initial investigation, police and forensic specialists transferred the victims’ remains to Lamphun Hospital for further examination. The bodies will later be released to the families for traditional funeral rites.

