Salvagers Work to Raise Sunken Freighter in Mu Ko Surin National Park

PHANG-NGA – Salvage crews have started work to recover a Myanmar-flagged cargo ship that ran aground on a coral reef in Mu Ko Surin National Park in the Andaman Sea. The team is working to lift the partially submerged freighter off the reef.

On 1 June 2025, the Myanmar-registered cargo ship MV Ayar Linn struck a coral reef. The grounding sparked an urgent response, as the ship, a 100-tonne wooden freighter, was carrying 7,700 litres of diesel fuel and 3,000 bags of cement.

This incident left a path of destruction across one of Thailand’s richest marine environments. As rescue crews worked to limit further harm, the event put a spotlight on how delicate coral reefs are and the difficulties faced when trying to balance shipping with conservation.

Salvage teams launched their efforts on Saturday, 14 June. They used a creative method to help refloat the half-submerged vessel. Workers attached 100 water-filled tanks, each holding 200 litres, to the lower end of the ship’s tail.

These tanks were carefully set up to give the ship enough lift to raise it off the reef without causing more damage. However, strong winds and rough seas from the monsoon season slowed down the full rescue operation.

Park officials, along with the Phuket Marine Department and the Royal Thai Navy, also put out oil containment booms and closed off the fuel valves to stop any leaks that could harm local sea life.

The MV Ayar Linn caused serious harm to the reef. Early checks showed a 75-metre scar across the coral, affecting about 150 square metres. Blue coral (Heliopora coerulea) took the hardest hit, making up 80% of the damaged area. Staghorn coral (Acropora sp.) suffered 15% of the loss, and hump coral (Porites lutea) accounted for 5%.

Other corals, including Platygyra daedalea, Pocillopora and Leptastrea purpurea, had minor breaks. The cargo, with cardboard packaging, tyres and scraps of cloth, further polluted the site and slowed the reef’s natural healing.

Mu Ko Surin National Park Coral

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) believes it could cost 10 million baht to restore the reef. Another 1.6 million baht covers lost ecological value, and 400,000 baht is needed for direct costs. The DNP is taking legal action against the ship’s owner and is seeking at least 12 million baht (around $366,600) in compensation.

Mu Ko Surin National Park sits 55 kilometres off the Andaman coast in Phang-Nga province. It covers 135 square kilometres, with about three-quarters made up of sea. The park includes five Surin Islands: Ko Surin Nuea, Ko Surin Tai, Ko Khai, Ko Glang and Ko Chi. Its shallow coral reefs attract snorkellers and divers from around the world, home to over 260 types of reef fish, 68 coral species and 31 types of shrimp.

The islands are also the home of the Moken, a semi-nomadic group known for their deep knowledge of the sea, which helped them survive the 2004 tsunami. The reefs, including those at Ao Tao and Pak Chak Bay, support sea turtles, Napoleon wrasse and many other species. The recent reef damage has come as a heavy blow to this thriving ecosystem.

The grounding has shown how exposed coral reefs are, especially with added pressures from climate change and tourism. Recent reports confirm coral bleaching in 19 Thai marine parks, including Mu Ko Surin, as sea temperatures climb. The DNP, working with marine scientists and universities, is planning long-term recovery, but experts say it may take decades for the reefs to fully recover.

“This accident reminds us how important it is to protect these fragile habitats,” said Atthapol Charoenchansa, DNP Director-General. As salvage work continues and legal proceedings move forward, many are calling for tougher rules to protect Thailand’s marine life for the future.

Related News: