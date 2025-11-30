Soi Dog Foundation Rescues Flood-Affected Animals in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA – The Soi Dog Foundation has launched an urgent relief operation to assist dogs and cats affected by severe flooding, with emergency teams deployed from Ayutthaya to Hat Yai. The foundation has mobilised veterinarians, rescue officers, pet food supplies, and essential medical aid to ensure immediate and sustained support for both pets and stray animals in crisis.

The operation began in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, where communities endured months of flooding, and this week expanded to Hat Yai District in Songkhla Province, where heavy rains triggered widespread inundation. Both areas have suffered a significant impact on community animals and owned pets.

During the peak of the flooding, Soi Dog Foundation—supported by Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., Food Innova Trading and Service Co., Ltd., and Mars Petcare (Thailand) Co., Ltd.—distributed emergency pet food to affected communities. As waters recede, veterinary teams are entering impacted zones to provide health assessments, vaccinations, medical supplies, and food to aid in the long-term recovery of affected animals.

Sakdapol Thongjan, Social Change Programme Manager at the Soi Dog Foundation, said the organisation moved quickly to extend its assistance to Hat Yai as soon as flood reports emerged. “We immediately deployed the team from our mobile sterilisation units in Songkhla and Satun—temporarily suspending routine services—to support flood response efforts. Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of animals left vulnerable during this crisis,” he said.

The foundation’s rescue efforts include relocating animals to safe areas, retrieving stranded dogs and cats from rooftops and trees, delivering food to caregivers and pet owners, and providing on-site medical treatment.

Soi Dog veterinarians are also supporting animals staying with their owners in evacuation centres and continue to respond promptly to emergency requests from the public. Essential vaccinations – including combo vaccines and rabies vaccines – are being administered to help prevent disease outbreaks commonly associated with flood conditions.

One of the most critical rescue cases so far involved Aunt Sao. The elderly woman had been stranded on her rooftop for several days with her 69 dogs and cats; unfortunately, many perished in the flooding. Soi Dog has taken care of 17 cats and 9 dogs, all of which were severely exhausted and malnourished.

“I almost lost hope that anyone would reach us.” Aunt Sao choked back tears as she talked about the situation. Soi Dog, together with volunteers, safely evacuated the animals and provided immediate food, veterinary care, and vaccinations. Temporary shelter has been arranged for the animals while floodwaters begin to recede and while repairs are made to her home.

In addition to responding to reported cases, Soi Dog Foundation teams are actively searching for distressed animals throughout flood-affected communities. The organisation is also working closely with the Hat Yai District Livestock Office and the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Prince of Songkla University, to coordinate ongoing relief and medical support.

Relief Operations Focus on Three Key Areas

Coordination with government agencies, private sector partners, and local communities to assist flood-affected pets and stray animals

Continuous assessment of needs in affected areas to ensure sufficient distribution of food and medical supplies

Maintaining staff presence in flood zones until conditions stabilise, with plans for long-term recovery support

How to Support the Soi Dog Effort

Individuals or organisations wishing to support Soi Dog Foundation’s emergency flood-relief efforts—or report areas in need of animal food—can contact:

Phone: 076-681029 (Monday–Friday, 08:00–17:00)

Email: ble@soidog.org

Donations: https://www.soidog.org/content/make-donation

