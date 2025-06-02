Chiang Rai Man Wins 54 Million Baht in Lotto Plus Jackpot

BANGKOK – Lotto Plus made two people millionaires after the recent draw, with total winnings reaching 78 million baht. A man from Chiang Rai took home 54 million baht from nine winning tickets, while another winner from Sakon Nakhon pocketed 24 million baht from four tickets.

On June 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Government Lottery Office announced the results. The first prize was ticket number 559352. The three-digit front prizes went to 349 and 134, the three-digit back prizes to 307 and 044, and the two-digit prize to 20.

Immediately after the results were announced, Lotto Plus staff brought out the actual tickets for a live reveal. The process took just over two minutes. Some celebrated their new fortunes, while others missed out this time. Not Phantawat Nakwisut, Lotto Plus’s representative, called the lucky winners personally.

This time, two people won the first prize with Lotto Plus, holding a total of 13 tickets. Mr Nun from Chiang Rai had nine tickets, bagging 54 million baht. Ms May from Sakon Nakhon had four tickets, winning 24 million baht.

Not Phantawat called Nun to congratulate him. The first call had poor reception, so they tried again. Nun answered calmly, saying, “Yes,” when asked if he usually played the lottery. When asked if he ever expected to win, he replied, “No, I never thought I would win.

I hoped, but that was all.” He added, “I already know I won the first prize,” and admitted, “I’m so happy I can barely speak. I’m over the moon.”

Ms May, who won 24 million baht, was calm on the phone as well. She told Not that she had already saved his number and knew about her win. When Not joked, “Show a little excitement,” May said she had already screamed with joy earlier.

Lotto Plus also invited customers and fans to join in on the excitement during the live announcement. The event was lively, with plenty of cheers.

Special guests included Ball Chuenyim and Nai the Comedian, who helped announce the winners. Mascot Jidrid also made an appearance, dancing and spreading cheer at the event.

About Lotto Plus

The Lotto Plus Jackpot in Thailand refers to a special lottery draw administered by the Government Lottery Office (GLO), separate from the standard Thai Government Lottery. Lotto Plus offers significant jackpot prizes, often reaching millions of baht, and is a popular extension of Thailand’s national lottery system.

Lotto Plus draws align with the Thai national lottery, occurring on the 1st and 16th of each month. For instance, a notable draw occurred on May 16, 2025, with results announced for a 60 million baht jackpot.

Tickets are available at convenience stores, street vendors, and official lottery retailers across Thailand. Foreigners can participate and claim prizes by presenting a passport. For further details or to claim prizes, visit the Government Lottery Office at the address above or check www.glo.or.th.

