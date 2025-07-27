Over 150,000 Displaced, 33 Dead in Thailand Cambodia Border Dispute

BANGKOK – At least 33 people have died and 150,000 have left their homes as fighting continues on both sides of the Thailand-Cambodian border. On Saturday, people displaced by the violence waited at a shelter in Thailand’s Si Sa Ket province.

Heavy artillery exchanges between Thailand and Cambodia carried on for a third consecutive day, with the conflict spreading along the border and forcing more families to seek safety.

For the first time, clashes reached the coastal area of Trat, around 250 kilometres southwest of the main conflict zones. In Cambodia’s Samraong, close to the most intense fighting, journalists reported hearing artillery Saturday afternoon.

Thai residents near Si Sa Ket, about 10 kilometres from the border, also described the sounds of shelling. Sutian Phiewchan, sheltering in a bunker, said he hoped the fighting would stop soon.

Cambodian officials accused Thai forces of pushing deeper into their territory, hitting non-military sites such as schools, pagodas and homes. Reports from the Khmer Times claimed Thai artillery struck several areas beyond the main conflict zone, but Thai authorities denied targeting civilian areas.

In Oddar Meanchey province in Cambodia, people lined up for water at a temporary camp set up at Batthkao Primary School.

New F-16 Air Strikes

The Royal Thai Air Force said it deployed two F-16s and two Gripen jets to hit Cambodian military targets in Si Sa Ket’s Phu Makua area on Saturday afternoon, aiming to intercept ballistic weapons.

Thai troops had retaken the site earlier that day. Air strikes also targeted Prasat Ta Muean Thom in Surin, where Cambodian soldiers reportedly set up artillery pointed at Thailand. The air force said all targets were hit and the jets returned safely.

Clashes also broke out in Sa Kaeo, making six out of seven border provinces now affected by the fighting. Both countries maintain they’re open to a truce, but accuse each other of making talks difficult.

The Thai army has asked those living near the border to stay aware, fearing possible missile strikes from Cambodia. Thai officials posted on Facebook that Chinese-made missiles could reach up to 130 kilometres. According to Siwat Rattana-Ananta,

The Thai army attache in Beijing, China, has not sent Cambodia any new weapons since the conflict began. All equipment used by Cambodia comes from older agreements.

Cambodia has relied on China to upgrade its military, with financial aid and partnerships, including the renovation of the Ream Naval Base. Thailand, a long-time ally of the US, fields squadrons of F-16s, Swedish Gripen jets, and modern tanks.

A Thai soldier was seen preparing meals for people staying at a temporary shelter at Surin Rajabhat University.

Death Toll Rises

This round of violence started with disputes over ancient temples claimed by both sides. The fighting has expanded across rural border areas, much of which is farmland. Most residents grow rubber or rice.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that 13 people had died since Thursday, including eight civilians and five soldiers, and 71 people were injured. Thai officials reported 13 civilians and seven soldiers killed, with 33 more wounded.

The death toll now surpasses that of the last major conflict between 2008 and 2011.

More than 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thai border areas, while over 35,000 had to leave their homes in Cambodia.

After an urgent meeting at the UN Security Council on Friday, Cambodian ambassador Chhea Keo called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and a peaceful solution to the dispute. Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Cambodia needed to show real intent to end the conflict before talks could begin. Each side blames the other for starting the attacks.

A Cambodian soldier was seen with a Russian-made BM-21 rocket launcher on a truck in Oddar Meanchey province.

Cambodia says Thai forces have used cluster bombs, while Thailand accuses Cambodia of firing on civilian sites, including a hospital and several businesses in Si Sa Ket. These strikes killed eight civilians.

On Saturday, former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited a shelter in Ubon Ratchathani to meet evacuees. He told reporters that military operations must finish before any discussions can start.

