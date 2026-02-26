Thailand’s Department of Tourism (under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports) recently hosted the Thailand Good Travel Sustainable Tourism Certification ceremony. The event recognized 41 destinations and tourism operators that met national sustainability standards. The theme was simple and direct: “Champions of Change.”

This matters now because travelers are tired of vague “eco” claims. A government-led certification helps people judge what’s real. It also supports the Thailand Green Plan 2030 and connects Thailand’s national standards to international benchmarking efforts that will be discussed publicly next month.

Key takeaways: 41 destinations and operators received certification.

The program sits under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 policy push.

The event referenced 84 indicators, with destinations evaluated using 15 key sustainability criteria (as reported).

, with destinations evaluated using (as reported). Doi Phu Kha National Park and Takua Pa Old Town are the two destinations to watch for international benchmarking news at ITB Berlin next month.

What Thailand Good Travel certification



The Thailand Good Travel certification is a government-led sustainability mark tied to the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative. In everyday terms, it’s a way to identify tourism places and businesses that follow Thailand’s national sustainability standards.

It covers different parts of the travel system, including destinations, Community-Based Tourism (CBT) groups, small stays, and tour companies. That matters because sustainability isn’t just a hotel issue. It also involves guides, communities, visitor rules, and how a destination manages impact.

A helpful way to think about “sustainable tourism certification Thailand” is this: it’s a promise to reduce harm, support local people, protect culture, and manage tourism pressure more effectively.

The ceremony summary described four pillars:

Economic

Social

Environmental

Cultural

For more context on how the mark is presented under the national plan, see the Thailand Good Travel mark overview.

Who this is for

This certification matters to four groups:

Travelers who want clearer signals than marketing slogans.

who want clearer signals than marketing slogans. Operators who need a trusted way to show their practices.

who need a trusted way to show their practices. Communities that host visitors and want fair benefits and control.

that host visitors and want fair benefits and control. Policy and industry readers are tracking how Thailand organizes a national standard.

How the Thailand Green Plan 2030 is building a national system (not just a label)

The confirmed direction is broader than a single ceremony. The plan includes partnerships through signed agreements, strategic direction-setting for a sustainable tourism ecosystem, and the launch of the certification mark itself. It also includes regional roadshows and workshops across all four regions, focused on training, knowledge transfer, and measurable alignment toward international expectations.

In short, the effort looks designed to build shared rules and shared language, not just badges.

What was confirmed at the 2026 certification ceremony (numbers, categories, and criteria)

The event summary confirmed the key totals and the program’s structure. Here’s the news in a quick table.

Item Confirmed detail Certified total 41 destinations/operators Categories 12 Small Good Stay, 15 Thailand Good Travel CBT, 5 tour companies, 7 destinations Criteria language Destinations evaluated across 15 key sustainability criteria out of 84 indicators (as reported) International track Double Award Program for 2 destinations, benchmarked against Green Destinations standard, announcement expected next month at ITB Berlin in Germany

The “84 indicators” detail matters because it signals structured measurement. Even without seeing each indicator, the number suggests the evaluation is meant to be consistent across places, not based on a single checklist item.

For readers who want a related local example of how community standards are applied, Chiang Rai previously reported on Chiang Rai communities earning CBT certification.

The 41 certified groups are broken down so it is easy to understand

The ceremony grouped certifications into four buckets. Each one points to a different part of the visitor experience.

Small Good Stay likely refers to smaller accommodations that meet the program’s sustainability requirements, without implying a luxury tier. CBT stands for Community-Based Tourism, where communities organize tourism activities and benefit locally. Tour companies are the intermediaries that shape daily behavior, including route choices and group size. Destinations are the broader areas that require management, not just service delivery.

Here’s the count breakdown:

12 Small Good Stay

Small Good Stay 15 Thailand Good Travel CBT

Thailand Good Travel CBT 5 tour companies

tour companies 7 destinations

30 standout finalists picked for global storytelling competitions

The event summary also confirmed a separate selection: a committee chose 30 outstanding destinations and operators to represent Thailand in storytelling competitions. The two named channels were the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories and the Good Travel Stories Competition.

Storytelling matters because it forces a simple test: can the place explain what it does, and can it show results people can understand? It also gives journalists and creators a cleaner way to cite examples, instead of repeating long rosters from ceremonies.

Two destinations to watch as Thailand goes for international benchmarking

“Benchmarking against Green Destinations” can sound technical, but the idea is straightforward. A destination gets checked against a recognized international standard using the full set of criteria referenced in the program (all 84 indicators, as reported). It’s a way to compare Thailand’s national system with an outside yardstick.

The international track named two destinations for the Double Award Program, with an official announcement expected next month at ITB Berlin (March 3 to 5, 2026, as widely scheduled for the event).

Doi Phu Kha National Park (Nan), Thailand’s first Double Award Program participant



Doi Phu Kha National Park (Nan) was confirmed as the first destination in the Double Award Program pipeline. The event summary described it as under consideration for Thailand Good Travel certification benchmarking against Green Destinations, covering all 84 sustainability criteria (as reported), alongside an international certification body.

What we do not know yet: the final decision, scoring details, and any specific gaps identified during assessment.

Takua Pa Old Town (Phang Nga), the second destination on the international track



Takua Pa Old Town (Phang Nga) is the second destination confirmed on the Double Award Program track, with the same framing: under consideration, benchmarked against Green Destinations across all 84 criteria (as reported), with an official announcement expected next month at ITB Berlin.

An old town assessment also tends to look different from a park in practical terms because heritage areas involve daily community life, building use, and visitor behavior in living neighborhoods.

For a broader view of how the travel industry is pushing for clearer sustainability data, see TTG Asia’s report on Travalyst’s work to achieve consistent sustainability data.

How travelers can use Thailand Good Travel certification to avoid greenwashing

The Thailand Good Travel certification can help, but it doesn’t replace common sense. A mark is a signpost, not a shield. Travelers can still ask better questions and look for real behavior.

A practical traveler checklist:

Look for the certification mark on official channels or the operator’s verified pages.

or the operator’s verified pages. Ask how they reduce waste and limit single-use plastic.

and limit single-use plastic. Ask how they manage water use, especially in high season.

use, especially in high season. Ask how tourism benefits the local community (jobs, revenue share, local suppliers).

(jobs, revenue share, local suppliers). Choose tours that explain, in plain words, how they protect culture and nature .

. Prefer places that publish clear visitor rules , including what not to do.

, including what not to do. Look for staff who can explain practices, not just hand over a brochure.

Remember certified doesn’t mean perfect, still travel responsibly.

Quick red flags:

Vague “eco-friendly” claims with no examples.

No mention of community benefits or local hiring.

Refusal to answer basic impact questions.

For a practical, traveler-focused guide to responsible trips in the north, see Sustainable Tourism in Thailand 2025.

People Also Ask: Thailand Good Travel certification (quick answers)

What is the Thailand Good Travel certification?

It’s a government-led sustainability mark under Thailand’s national tourism sustainability plan. It recognizes destinations and operators that meet Thailand’s standards.

Is Thailand Good Travel an official government program?

Yes. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports hosted the certification ceremony and presented the program under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative.

How many places were certified in 2026?

The ceremony recognized 41 certified destinations and tourism operators.

What is Thailand Green Plan 2030?

It’s the national initiative described in the event summary that supports sustainable tourism systems, including partnerships, training activities, and the Thailand Good Travel mark.

How can travelers verify a certified hotel or tour?

Travelers can look for the certification mark on official channels and confirm details directly with the operator. It helps to ask specific questions about waste, water, and community benefits.

What are Green Destinations’ Top 100 Stories?

It’s an international storytelling competition referenced in the event summary, where selected destinations and operators can present evidence-based stories about sustainability work.

FAQs

Is Community-Based Tourism (CBT) part of Thailand Good Travel?

Yes. The ceremony summary included Thailand Good Travel CBT as a certification category.

Does certification guarantee low-impact travel?

No. It signals standards, but visitor behavior still matters.

Are Doi Phu Kha and Takua Pa already certified internationally?

They were described as under consideration for benchmarking, with results expected at ITB Berlin next month.

What’s the next milestone after the ceremony?

The next public milestone is the expected announcement of the Double Award Program at ITB Berlin in Germany.

Can tour companies be certified too?

Yes. The confirmed categories included 5 tour companies.

Why does “84 indicators” matter?

It implies a structured assessment approach, rather than a single-issue label.

Conclusion

The Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony recognized 41 certified destinations and operators under the Thailand Green Plan 2030, with a structured assessment framework that referenced 15 key criteria among 84 indicators (as reported). It also set up next month’s milestone: an expected ITB Berlin announcement tied to the Double Award Program, including Doi Phu Kha National Park and Takua Pa Old Town.

What we know: 41 certified, category counts, and the stated 84-indicator framing.

41 certified, category counts, and the stated 84-indicator framing. What we don’t know yet: ITB Berlin outcomes for the two destinations, plus detailed scoring and audit mechanics.

This post will be updated when ITB Berlin confirms the Double Award Program results.

