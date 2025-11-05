Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai 2025: Where to Celebrate and How

The first candle hits the water, and the river glows. That quiet moment is what draws people to Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai, a Thai festival held on the full moon night to thank the water goddess and let go of bad luck. In 2025, the main night in Chiang Rai falls on the evening of 6 November 2025.

Chiang Rai keeps the celebration calm and close to home. Families head to the river, stages host local dance and music, and food stalls line the walkways. Sky lanterns may be limited or controlled for safety, so visitors should expect rules and set times where they are allowed.

This guide shows where to go, what to do, and how to celebrate with respect.

Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai 2025: What it means and when it happens

Loy Krathong marks a moment to give thanks to the water and to release worries. A krathong is a small float made from banana leaves, often set with a candle, incense, and flowers. People place the krathong on the water and make a wish as it drifts away.

The expected date in Chiang Rai is the evening of 6 November 2025. Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival brings huge crowds and glowing skies. Chiang Rai’s version is smaller, with a softer mood, fewer people, and more space to breathe.

Why do people float krathongs on the River?

Each krathong carries a message. It is a way of saying sorry to the water, sending off bad luck, and inviting good things in. Many also make a wish for the year ahead.

In Chiang Rai, floating usually happens on the Kok River, as well as ponds and small lakes across neighbourhoods. Before placing the krathong on the water, take a quiet pause, make a simple wish, or say a thank you. That small act sets the tone for the night.

What a Chiang Rai krathong looks like

Traditional krathongs use natural parts. The base is often a slice of banana trunk, wrapped with folded banana leaves. Flowers like marigolds and orchids add colour. A candle and a few sticks of incense bring light and scent.

Eco-friendly choices are easy to find. Bread krathongs are common, and fish can nibble them later. Skip plastic glitter, staples, and foam. Keep it natural so the river wakes up clean the next day.

Is Yi Peng part of Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai?

Sky lanterns are a Northern Thai tradition, best known in Chiang Mai. In Chiang Rai, they sometimes appear in smaller numbers, and rules may be tighter. Local authorities may set zones or times for releases, or limit them for safety and flight paths. Visitors should follow local guidance, listen to officials, and choose safer options if rules change.

What to expect in 2025

Full moon night on 6 November 2025

Riverside stages with live music and Lanna dance

Families in traditional dress taking photos by the water

Food stalls selling noodles, grilled snacks, and sweets

Any lantern releases may have set windows or zones

City updates may adjust timings, so check closer to the date

Best places to celebrate Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai (riverside spots and local stages)

The most popular scenes sit by the river, with simple community stages nearby. The city also sets up events in parks and at temples with a quieter feel. Plans can change, so stay flexible and check local listings or ask at the Tourist Information Centre near the clock tower for current schedules.

Riverside areas along the Kok River

The Kok River is the heartbeat of the night. After sunset, locals drift towards bridges, promenades, and gentle banks to float their krathongs. Vendors sell krathongs, candles, and snacks along the walkways.

Arrive before dusk to find a safe spot near the water. Look for well-lit areas with clear access, and watch footing on wet steps. The early glow is lovely for photos, then the flow of krathongs builds through the evening.

City parks and open-air stages

Community parks often host shows with northern Thai dance, live music, and sometimes a beauty or costume contest. A few streets see small processions in the early evening, followed by performances. Some venues favour quiet light shows instead of fireworks to keep the river calm.

Grab a seat near the front if you plan to stay for the programme, or stand at the side for easy movement between shows and floating.

Temples with calm ceremonies

Well-known temples around Chiang Rai can be peaceful places to observe prayer and candle lighting. Respectful dress is wise, with covered shoulders and knees, and calm behaviour inside the grounds.

Ask before using cameras near prayer spaces. Do not place krathongs in temple ponds unless signs say it is allowed, as these ponds are often for fish or ritual use.

Lakes at campuses and neighbourhood ponds

Campus lakes and small neighbourhood ponds can be a gentler choice for families with young children. Walking paths are calmer, and the water sits close to the edge. Student and community stalls often sell krathongs, with proceeds going to local groups. Buying from them is a simple way to give back.

How the night unfolds: a simple step-by-step for first-time visitors

The evening has a steady rhythm. Plan a little, then let the night carry you.

Buy or make a krathong the right way

Expect a wide range of prices, from simple, small floats to larger, ornate pieces. Banana leaf bases and bread krathongs are common and kind to the river. Many vendors offer simple kits and will help assemble one if asked. Keep the design light and compact so it floats well and does not tip.

Carry small notes for quick payment. If you make one, bring a lighter and spare tea lights so you do not need to queue again.

Dress, etiquette, and floating with care

Modest dress works best for temple visits and family areas. Be patient at crowded riverbanks, keep children close, and stay clear of steep steps. Do not litter, and avoid flicking used matches into the water.

Light the candle a few steps back from the edge so the flame has a chance to catch. Shield it with your hand, then walk to the water and place the krathong gently so it drifts away. Do not push krathongs back to shore, and avoid climbing on rocks or rails.

Cultural shows, music, and small processions

Expect Lanna dance, drum lines, and singers in traditional dress. Costumes often sparkle under soft stage lights, and the music sets a steady pace. Processions in Chiang Rai tend to be local and modest, with families following along.

Pick a spot at the side well before the start to see floats glide past. Step back after a few minutes to let others move forward, and keep walkways clear for performers and children.

Lantern rules and safer options in 2025

Sky lanterns may be restricted or allowed only in approved zones or times. Follow notices from local officials and ask vendors about legal release windows. If conditions change, choose safe alternatives.

Good options include:

Candlelit krathongs on the river

Paper candles or small luminarias by the water, where permitted

LED lanterns or hand-held lights in designated areas

These still bring a warm glow without risk to aircraft or property.

Practical tips for a smooth Loy Krathong night in Chiang Rai

A little planning goes a long way. These tips help keep the evening easy and safe.

Best time to go, sunset timing, and crowds

Arrive 60 to 90 minutes before sunset to park, wander, and choose a spot. Most people start floating soon after dark, and the peak often lands early evening. A second wave comes later at night, which suits those who prefer a quieter scene.

Check the local sunset time on the day, and aim to light up as twilight fades. The candlelight looks brighter, and photos turn out better.

Getting around, parking, and river safety

Traffic near the river can be slow. Tuk-tuks or short walks from central hotels help. If driving, park a few blocks away and stroll in.

Choose river spots with rails or gentle slopes, and watch for wet steps. Some vendors hand out long sticks to guide krathongs into the current. Wear non-slip shoes and keep both hands free when stepping close to the edge.

What to eat and buy at night markets

Chiang Rai brings a strong food lineup. Look for:

Khao soi, rich curry noodles with crispy toppings

Sai ua, northern herbed sausage

Grilled squid or chicken skewers

Kanom krok, coconut rice pancakes, hot and sweet

Buy small crafts, flower garlands, or simple candles from local makers. Carry small cash for street vendors and refill a water bottle at your hotel to cut waste.

Costs, weather, and eco choices

Expect modest prices for krathongs, with simple versions cheaper than ornate ones. Snacks and drinks from stalls are usually affordable, and sharing plates lets you try more.

Early November evenings are often mild. Pack a light jacket or shawl in case the breeze picks up by the water. Bring a reusable bottle, a small tote for rubbish, and say yes to natural krathongs. Take everything you bring with you when you leave.

Conclusion

Chiang Rai offers a calm, local Loy Krathong on 6 November 2025, with riverside floats, cultural shows, and quiet family time by the water. Choose eco-friendly krathongs, follow any lantern rules, dress respectfully for temples, and leave no trace.

The candle is small, but the wish can be big. Make it, set it afloat, and let the river carry it into the new year.

