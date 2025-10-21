Diwali Puja Muhurat 2025: Lakshmi Puja Time on 21 October

Diwali Puja Muhurat brings light, warmth, and gratitude into homes across the world. The heart of the evening is Lakshmi Puja, a focused prayer for prosperity and peace. Choosing the right time matters because it aligns prayers with an auspicious period.

For 2025, Diwali falls on Tuesday, 21 October (IST). This guide shares confirmed timings, quick city notes, simple steps for puja, and brief FAQs. All timings are in Indian Standard Time and can vary by a few minutes by city due to local sunset. If a minute slips, there is still a wider auspicious window to complete the puja calmly.

Exact Diwali Puja Muhurat 2025 (Lakshmi Puja time in IST)

Diwali day: Tuesday, 21 October 2025 (IST)

Amavasya Tithi: starts 3:44 PM on 20 Oct, ends 5:54 PM on 21 Oct

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM on 21 Oct

Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM on 21 Oct

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM on 21 Oct

What these mean, in simple words:

Amavasya Tithi: the new moon period, a sacred time for lighting diyas and seeking blessings.

Pradosh Kaal: the evening twilight around and after sunset, ideal for puja.

Vrishabha Kaal: when Taurus rises, considered steady and favourable for wealth rituals.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: the prime window within Pradosh and Vrishabha, best for the main aarti and offerings.

The best time is inside the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, ideally overlapping Vrishabha Kaal. If needed, the puja can be done any time in Pradosh Kaal, and up to 9:03 PM while Vrishabha continues.

Quick tips for a smooth puja:

Start with a clean space and bathe before puja.

Light diyas at or after sunset.

Keep phones on silent to stay focused.

Those outside India should convert from IST to local time.

For a reference on festival timings and concepts, readers may check the detailed muhurat page at Drik Panchang or festival coverage from Hindustan Times.

Quick timing table

Item Date and time (IST) Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) Tuesday, 21 October 2025 Amavasya Tithi 20 Oct, 3:44 PM to 21 Oct, 5:54 PM Pradosh Kaal 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM Lakshmi Puja Muhurat 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM Vrishabha Kaal 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM

How to choose the right muhurat: Pradosh, Vrishabha, and Choghadiya made simple

Diwali puja sits in the evening because twilight symbolizes light overcoming darkness. Diyas at sunset carry deep meaning, like hope rising at the day’s edge.

A simple rule of thumb:

Best: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat.

Also good: within Pradosh Kaal, 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM.

If running late: up to 9:03 PM during Vrishabha Kaal.

Choghadiya basics: in the evening, look for Shubh or Amrit periods. On Diwali night, these often overlap with the muhurat. If desired, check a trusted panchang app or a reliable site such as GaneshaSpeaks’ muhurat hub for context.

Practical advice for homes with children or elders:

Begin setup earlier, so the puja can start right at the muhurat.

Keep the main aarti inside the 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM window.

Avoid rushing. Calm focus makes the puja feel complete.

City-wise guide: Diwali 2025 muhurat for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for 2025 in IST is common across India, with only minor minute-level variation from local sunset. The given window works well for all major cities.

Delhi and North India: follow 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM for Lakshmi Puja. Pradosh is from 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM; Vrishabha up to 9:03 PM.

Mumbai and West India: similar window. Many begin soon after sunset and complete within 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM.

Bengaluru and Chennai (South): puja on the same date and evening. Some families also observe a morning oil bath on Naraka Chaturdashi, but Lakshmi Puja remains in the evening muhurat.

Kolkata and Eastern India: the same muhurat applies. Many also observe Kali Puja later at night in homes and temples.

Readers who want minute-level city adjustments can consult a local panchang. The date page on ProKerala Panchang for 21 October 2025 is useful for cross-checking local sunset and nakshatra data. General festival briefs from NDTV also offer a quick overview.

Outside India? Convert IST to local time correctly

Use a reliable time zone converter. Take 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM IST on 21 October 2025 and convert to local time. Watch out for daylight saving time shifts in parts of Europe and the United States.

Aim for an evening slot at your location that corresponds to the IST muhurat. This keeps the spirit and sequence of the ritual intact.

Step-by-step Lakshmi Puja at home in 2025 (simple and traditional)

Samagri checklist:

Idols or images of Lakshmi and Ganesha

Clean cloth, kalash, rice, turmeric, kumkum

Flowers, fruits, sweets

Diya and oil or ghee, incense

Coins, account book for Chopda Pujan if relevant

Setup:

Clean the area and draw a simple rangoli.

Place idols facing east or west, so devotees face east or north.

Light diyas at or after sunset.

Steps:

Sankalp: pray for peace, health, and prosperity for the family. Ganesha Puja: short prayer to remove obstacles. Lakshmi Puja: offer flowers, rice, sweets, and coins. Chant simple mantras if known. Kuber Puja (optional): for steady wealth and balance. Aarti: Keep the main aarti within 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM if possible.

After puja:

Place coins or the account book in the puja area.

Distribute prasad and light extra diyas around the home.

Safety and eco tips:

Keep diyas away from curtains and high-traffic areas.

Choose eco-friendly rangoli and smokeless candles if possible.

Avoid loud crackers near elders, children, and pets.

For a broader context, festival explainers from India Today and concise festival pages like AstroSage’s Diwali 2025 can help readers compare notes.

Quick FAQs on Diwali Puja Muhurat 2025

When is Diwali in 2025? Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

What is the best time for Lakshmi Puja? 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM IST.

What if someone misses this window? Do puja in Pradosh Kaal, or up to 9:03 PM in Vrishabha Kaal.

How long should the puja take? 20 to 45 minutes works well, keep the main aarti within the muhurat.

Can the puja be done after dinner? Yes, if it still falls within the muhurat or Vrishabha Kaal.

Is midnight ok? For Lakshmi Puja, evening windows are better. In Bengal, many observe Kali Puja later at night.

Do shops do Chopda Pujan? Yes, many start or renew account books during the muhurat.

Does the weather affect the muhurat? No, but start after local sunset for diyas.

Diwali 2025 is on Tuesday, 21 October. Aim for Lakshmi Puja between 7:08 PM and 8:18 PM IST, with Pradosh and Vrishabha as safe buffers. Keep the home calm and clean, pray with a full heart, and enjoy the evening with family. If this guide helps, bookmark or share it so others can follow the right time with ease.

