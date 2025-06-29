Study Finds Disposable Vape Products More Toxic Than Cigarettes

CALIFORNIA – A recent study from the University of California, Davis, shows that disposable vapes may be even more harmful than regular cigarettes because of high levels of toxic metals. Published on 25 June 2025 in ACS Central Science, the research found that some disposable vape pods release large amounts of lead, nickel and antimony.

These metals are linked to serious health problems such as cancer, breathing difficulties and nerve damage. In one case, a single device gave off more lead in a day than nearly 20 packs of cigarettes. This has raised serious questions about the safety of these products, especially with their growing use among teenagers and young adults.

Ph.D. candidate Mark Salazar and Assistant Professor Brett Poulin from the UC Davis Department of Environmental Toxicology led the study. Their team tested seven types of disposable e-cigarettes from popular makers, including ELF Bar, Flum Pebble and Esco.

By simulating between 500 and 1,500 puffs, the researchers found these disposables let out far more toxic metals than older refillable vapes or standard cigarettes. “When I saw the lead levels, I thought the machine was broken,” Salazar said.

The team traced the metals to parts like leaded bronze alloys and nickel-based heating coils. They also found antimony in the unused e-liquids. These findings point to serious flaws in how disposable vapes are made.

Thailand’s Disposable Vape Ban and the Growing Black Market

Thailand banned disposable e-cigarettes in 2014, but these products are still easy to find on the black market. The World Vapers’ Alliance says flavoured vapes are sold openly in cities and tourist areas, with many also available online.

In 2019, the illegal vape trade was worth 3 to 6 billion THB, which was about 5% of the country’s tobacco industry at the time. This shows the challenges in enforcing the ban. Thai authorities have stepped up enforcement, and embassies from Sweden and the UK warn travellers of tough penalties, including possible fines or jail, for owning vapes. But despite the crackdown, disposables remain widely available, especially to younger people.

The UC Davis findings highlight major health risks linked to disposable vapes. Lead exposure can cause problems with reproduction, high blood pressure, nerve damage and can affect learning and memory, especially in children and teenagers.

Nickel and antimony are both known to cause cancer, and are connected to lung, kidney and skin cancers as well as respiratory problems like asthma. The study showed three devices gave off nickel levels above safe limits, while two had high antimony. One Esco Bar device released four to 13 times more lead in its first 200 puffs than a pack of cigarettes, or about the same as smoking 19 cigarettes in a day.

These risks are made worse by brands using sweet flavours and stylish designs to target young people. Top brands like ELF Bar and Esco Bar use fruity and candy-like flavours, along with compact designs that are easy to hide. The 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey found 5.9% of US students in middle and high school—about 1.63 million—used e-cigarettes, with more than half choosing disposables.

In Thailand, youth vaping is a big reason for the strict ban, but widespread access to these products makes it tough to protect public health. TikTok and other social media platforms, popular with 16 to 24-year-olds, have made vaping seem trendy through viral clips and paid content.

Regulatory Problems and What It Means for Public Health

The UC Davis research shows there are gaps in how e-cigarettes are regulated in the US and around the world. Many disposables are technically banned in the US, but are still easy to buy, often without proper checks from the FDA. In Thailand, black market sales continue even with harsh laws, suggesting that total bans may not work as well as planned.

The UK and Sweden have taken a different approach, allowing e-cigarettes as a tool to help people stop smoking, arguing they are less risky than cigarettes. But this new study suggests some disposable vapes could be far more dangerous because of the metals they release.

Experts are urging tougher rules, better checks on manufacturing and bans on using dangerous metals in these devices. “Our study points out the hidden risks in these popular disposable vapes, and shows why action is needed,” said Poulin.

The researchers also want more studies on the long-term effects of vaping, especially on young people who face a higher risk of nicotine addiction and harm from toxic metals.

With disposable vapes still flooding markets and regulations struggling to keep up, the UC Davis study is a warning for policymakers and the public. In Thailand and around the globe, where young people are drawn in by bright colours and sweet flavours, these findings stress the need to balance access with strong safety measures to protect health.

Sources: UC Davis

