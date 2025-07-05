Bomb Attacks in Myanmar Force Over 200 Civilians to Flee into Thailand

TAK – Fighting has flared up again along the Thai-Myanmar border as Karen armed groups used drones to drop explosives on a Myanmar military base near the Thai province of Tak.

The incident happened on the morning of 4 July, when the Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO), together with the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), used drones to bomb the Tactical Command Centre at Tee Ta Lae camp in Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar.

This camp sits about three kilometres from the Thai border, opposite Valay Nuea village in Tha Song Yang District, Tak.

In response, Myanmar troops at the camp fired mortar rounds and other weapons, targeting areas near Valay Mai village. The attacks left three residents injured. All three were taken across the border into Thailand at Valay Tai village, where Thai soldiers helped move them to Pob Phra Hospital for medical care.

Colonel Nattakorn Rueantip, commander of a special task force in the area, ordered additional troops to patrol and secure the border around the clock. Efforts focused on stopping armed groups from crossing into Thai territory and keeping local people out of harm’s way.

Authorities in Pob Phra District worked with police, local leaders, and military units to help those fleeing the violence. They warned border communities to stay alert and notified both sides to use extra caution with weapons near the frontier.

By midday, nearly 200 Karen refugees, including men, women, and children, had crossed into Thailand, carrying what belongings they could manage. Thai officials and soldiers set up a safe temporary area for them and are providing basic support while the situation develops.

Fighting in Myanmar

Myawaddy, a key border town in Myanmar’s Kayin State near Thailand, has been a focal point of intense fighting in the ongoing civil war, particularly since the 2021 military coup.

Recent reports indicate that the Karen National Union (KNU), through its armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), has been engaged in heavy clashes with Myanmar’s military junta for control of the town, which is critical for trade via the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

As of July 2025, the KNU’s Brigade 6 is fighting to secure the last junta outposts outside Myawaddy and Three Pagodas Pass in Dooplaya District. The KNLA, often in coalition with the People’s Defence Force (PDF) and other resistance groups, has used guerrilla tactics, drones, rocket launchers, and snipers to target junta positions, capturing significant weaponry, including heavy artillery, in recent clashes.

In April 2024, the KNLA and allies briefly seized most of Myawaddy, but the junta regained control with the help of the Karen National Army (KNA), a former Border Guard Force led by Saw Chit Thu, which declared neutrality but took over town administration after junta forces withdrew.

The fighting has caused significant civilian displacement, with hundreds crossing the Moei River into Thailand for safety. A notable escalation occurred in May 2025, with the KNLA attacking junta bases like Thibabo in Myawaddy, met with heavy mortar fire from junta troops.

The conflict has also strained regional dynamics, with China reportedly pressuring ethnic armed groups to cease fighting, impacting the junta’s efforts to maintain control.

The situation remains volatile, with ongoing skirmishes and no effective ceasefire despite calls from the UN and ASEAN for de-escalation, especially after a devastating earthquake in March 2025 compounded the humanitarian crisis.

