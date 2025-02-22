Interpol Arrests Moroccan Wanted for Murderer of Thai Doctor

Interpol has arrested the man suspected of killing a doctor in Chiang Mai last December and will be extradited to Thailand to face charges of premeditated murder, police confirmed yesterday.

Chiang Mai police superintendent Pol Col Pratchaya Thisala told Thai media that the suspect, identified as Bilal Chefinu, a 30-year-old Moroccan national, was apprehended at a hotel in Turkey.

Mr Chefinu is wanted in connection with the death of Dr Thitikarn Dulikanon, a doctor and owner of Doctor Sammy Clinic, who was found dead in her clinic in downtown Chiang Mai on December 6 of last year.

At the time of the incident, Dr Thitikarn reportedly lived with Mr Chefinu at the clinic. CCTV footage captured both of them entering the clinic on December 4. Surveillance footage shows Chefinu leaving alone in Dr. Sammy’s black Toyota Camry around 2:00 a.m. on December 5.

He was later seen parking the car near the city moat and taking a tuk-tuk to Chiang Mai International Airport.

When police discovered Dr. Sammy’s body on the clinic’s third floor, the victim had been dead for approximately three days. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation with a red elastic cord, which was found hanging on a clothes rack in the bathroom.

The body was found covered with a blanket and towel, with clear signs of strangulation visible on the neck.

The victim’s sister revealed she last heard from Dr Thitikarn on December 4 but didn’t file a missing person report, assuming her sister was travelling with her boyfriend.

Mr Chefinu left Thailand for Hong Kong on December 5, flying on AirAsia flight FD515. This led Thai authorities to seek assistance from Interpol. Police believe the murder was driven by jealousy.

About Interpol

Interpol is an intergovernmental organization that facilitates cooperation between the criminal police forces of more than 180 countries, including Thailand. It aims to promote the widest possible mutual assistance between criminal police forces and establish and develop institutions likely to contribute to preventing and suppressing international crime.

