China’s Unemployment Rate Skyrockets, Factory’s Close Due to Trump Tariffs

China’s economy, once seen as a powerhouse, is facing a mix of problems that could slow its growth and shake its stability. There’s soaring youth unemployment, a wave of factory shutdowns, slower economic growth, and rising trade disputes fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Each of these issues is linked, affecting people in China and rippling through the global economy.

Youth joblessness in China is now at its worst in years. Official reports from August 2024 put the unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 24 (excluding students) at 18.8%, up from 14.9% at the end of 2023.

Some independent estimates are even higher, suggesting up to 46.5% of young people are out of work. Social media posts and leading universities report that only 15 to 20% of new graduates find jobs, compared to 30% a decade ago. The problem is most severe in cities, where college-educated youth face few opportunities that match their skills.

Several issues drive this trend. The education system produces far more graduates than the job market can absorb. Many tech and manufacturing sectors aren’t growing fast enough to keep up. Employers often prefer experienced workers, leaving new graduates on the sidelines. Companies worry about the cost of training and hesitate to hire entry-level staff. The slowing economy has made things worse, leading to fewer available jobs.

The social impact is growing. Many unemployed young people, sometimes called the “lying flat” generation, have lost faith in moving up in society. In industrial centres like Guangdong, reports describe young people sleeping outdoors due to a lack of work. This restlessness could threaten social harmony, a top concern for China’s leadership.

Factory Closures and Manufacturing Slowdown

China’s reputation as the world’s manufacturing centre is under strain. In key export provinces like Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Yiwu, many small and mid-sized factories are closing or shrinking.

These businesses, which make a wide range of products, are dealing with fewer orders from the U.S. and rising costs. A factory owner in Guangdong reported losing most of their business in only a few days after trade pressures increased.

Several factors are at play. Inside China, factories face too much supply and not enough demand, left over from years of government-backed investment in industries like steel and textiles. Weak consumption at home means many struggle to turn a profit.

On the global stage, Trump’s tariffs have hit hard. The U.S. is China’s biggest export market, buying over $400 billion in goods each year. With tariffs now at 145%, American buyers are pulling out, leaving warehouses stacked with unsold products.

These shutdowns affect millions of workers. Many migrant labourers are now out of work or getting fewer hours. In Guangzhou, workshops are trying to shift their focus to local buyers, but spending remains low. Overtime has dried up, and some factories have paused production for weeks or stopped hiring, putting families who rely on factory jobs in a tough spot.

Slower Economic Growth in China

China’s rapid economic rise has slowed. While government statistics show 5.4% GDP growth in early 2025, analysts are sceptical about how long this pace can last. The country faces big hurdles: a property market weighed down by debt, falling prices, and low consumer confidence. The real estate sector, once nearly a third of the economy, remains stuck in crisis. Big developers like Evergrande have become symbols of the slump.

Deflation adds to the pressure. In March 2025, consumer prices dropped, showing that people prefer to save money rather than spend it. As businesses cut prices to attract buyers, their profits shrink, and investment slows. Local governments, already struggling with debt, can’t afford to offer much economic support, making a strong recovery harder.

Exports, once a growth engine, now suffer from new tariffs. In the past year, exports made up about half of China’s growth. But rising U.S. trade barriers are expected to cut shipments to America by almost a third, dragging down overall exports and shaving over a percentage point from growth. China is selling more to Europe, Asia, and Latin America, but these markets can’t fully make up for lost U.S. sales. If the trade dispute worsens, the risk of a wider global slowdown grows.

The Impact of Trump’s Tariffs

Trump has pushed tariffs on Chinese goods up to 145% by April 2025, deepening the trade standoff. These measures have disrupted supply lines and led to canceled orders in major sectors like furniture, clothing, and toys.

China has answered with 125% tariffs on American goods and export curbs on key minerals. The government has let the yuan weaken to keep exports attractive, but this could trigger money leaving the country or higher prices at home. Some Chinese companies have moved production to Vietnam, Thailand or Indonesia, but Trump has raised tariffs on those countries as well, closing that escape route.

Unlike the earlier round of tariffs, which aimed to bring both countries to the table, this time the moves seem less predictable. No top-level talks have resumed since Trump returned to office, leaving businesses in an uncertain spot. Long-term, these actions could damage both economies. Economists warn of a possible recession in the U.S. and more disruptions to global trade.

China’s Policy Responses and the Road Ahead

China’s leaders are under pressure to act. The government has rolled out measures like childcare subsidies, increased pensions, and trade-in programs for electronics to encourage people to spend. Still, these steps may not be enough to solve the deep-rooted problems. Some experts suggest China could soften the tariff blow by selling more to other countries, but that risks new trade limits as other nations try to protect their industries.

To tackle youth unemployment, China may need big changes. More vocational training, incentives for private companies to hire, and support for startups could help, but the focus on control and order may limit bold steps. In manufacturing, automation and high-tech fields like AI and electric vehicles could offer new job options, though these sectors won’t absorb all the workers laid off from traditional factories.

On the world stage, the U.S.-China trade fight shows just how connected economies are. While Trump hopes tariffs will bring back American manufacturing jobs, experts doubt this will happen on a large scale because of high costs. Many companies will likely look for other low-tariff places to set up shop, which could help countries like India or Mexico. In the short term, U.S. shoppers face higher prices, and China’s economy feels the strain.

The Outlook for China and the World

China faces tough choices. High youth unemployment, struggling factories, weaker growth, and the shock of new tariffs are putting its economic model and government under stress. Beijing can ease some of the pain, but finding a long-term fix means dealing with frustrated citizens and tense global ties.

What happens next could shape the lives of millions in China and affect economies around the world as trade and supply chains feel the impact. The next few months will be key in showing whether China can adjust or if these troubles will grow, with big consequences for both the country and the global economy.

