Kok River Water in Chiang Rai Still Within Safe Levels

CHIANG RAI – The Ministry of Public Health has activated its network of agencies and is working with local officials to step up checks for arsenic contamination in the Kok River in Chiang Rai Province. Early test results show arsenic levels in the river and in village tap water remain within safety standards.

The Ministry said that testing for arsenic in the environment and in people helps strengthen oversight of environmental risks that could affect public health. It also said it’s ready to support local teams and asks residents to report anything unusual right away to nearby public health offices, so action can happen quickly.

On February 26, 2026, Dr. Somrak Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, met with key partners. The group included the Department of Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Medical Sciences, Regional Public Health Office 1, the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office, and the Medical Science Center in Chiang Rai.

Arsenic Levels in the Kok River

The Pollution Control Department also shared more details after reports from academics raised concerns about arsenic found in the bodies of people living along the Kok River. Those reports have worried residents and visitors and have affected Chiang Rai’s economy.

Dr. Somrak said initial updates from local agencies show arsenic levels in the Kok River and in village tap water meet the required standards. As a result, residents can continue their daily lives without expected health effects from arsenic at this time.

He added that this progress comes from researchers, university staff, and local teams staying alert. Their work has supported public awareness efforts and helped shape clear measures to prepare for possible changes in the situation.

The Ministry of Public Health said it will continue backing health protection in the area. If anyone finds signs of environmental contamination that could affect health, they should contact local public health services right away, including sub-district health centers, community hospitals, and health centers.

Dr. Somrak also said that while current arsenic levels stay under the standard and remain under official control, Chiang Rai will keep ongoing monitoring and prevention efforts to reduce pollution risks.

More Testing in Chiang Rai

The Chiang Rai governor said the province will keep checking drinking water quality and food safety. In addition, health teams will screen at-risk groups, so the province can track the situation and protect public health, especially for vulnerable residents.

Dr. Amporn Benjapholpithak, Director-General of the Department of Health, said the department continues to advise people to use tap water supplied by the Provincial Administrative Organization or village water systems that follow approved production standards.

At the same time, the SEhRT team from the Public Health Center in Chiang Mai Province continues to support local work. The team coordinates with provincial agencies to run initial water quality checks and keep public education going on self-care and safety steps.

Meanwhile, three agencies have shared their findings on arsenic in Chiang Rai Province and reported no evidence of harm to the public. In 2026, the Ministry of Public Health plans to expand testing to more than 1,400 people and follow results for five years. This comes after arsenic was detected in fingernails and hair, which can point to longer-term exposure.

